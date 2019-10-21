تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
325بازدید
‍ پ

Turkish operation in Syria can lead to ‘reverse migration’ of militants - Russian minister

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has warned of a possible ‘reverse migration’ of militants from Syria following an operation launched by Turkey in north Syria.
کد خبر: ۹۳۱۶۱۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۷ 21 October 2019

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has warned of a possible ‘reverse migration’ of militants from Syria following an operation launched by Turkey in north Syria.

"As a result of Turkish army’s actions eight refugee camps and twelve prisons for foreign militants were left without guard. This can lead to a so-called reverse migration of terrorists back to their home countries," he told a plenary session of the Xiangshan Forum on security on Monday.

According to the minister, "the need to consolidate efforts of the whole international community to counter challenges posed by terrorists, their ideology and propaganda is evident." "The Russian Defense Ministry has accumulated enormous expertise in this sphere, which we are willing to share with our partners in Asia Pacific," Shoigu added.

The minister also emphasized that the Islamic State terrorist organization "has greatly expanded its presence in Southeastern Asia" following its defeat in Syria, while IS leaders announce that territories of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and a part of Thailand have been included in its "caliphate". "Militants who fought in Syria and are returning to their home countries are used as a vanguard," he said.

At the same time, Shoigu underlined that "a few years ago it was thought that terrorism does not pose a significant threat to Asia Pacific countries."

On October 9, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where Syrians refugees could return, Ankara claims. The buffer zone will also establish a security belt along the Turkish border. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression, while the international community condemned Ankara’s actions.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to pause the Peace Spring operation. Turkey consented to a 120-hour ceasefire so that Kurdish units making up the coalition of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) could leave the areas of the border security zone that Ankara is attempting to create.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published data showing that almost 15,000 people are incarcerated in prisons located in Kurdish-controlled regions, while more than 100,000 people reside in refugee camps there.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
turkey operation syria russia
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پیاده روی اربعین حسن روحانی آمدنیوز روح الله زم آذرآب اراک محمد حسین رستمی جام جهانی والیبال حسین فریدون
آخرین اخبار

واعظی: رئیس‌جمهور تا ۱۱ شب سرکار است

وب گردی

خانه های لوکس تهران

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

مشهورترین فوتبالیست‌هایی که به همسرشان خیانت کردند
روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد
چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان
قدیمی‌ترین عکس هوایی تهران!
درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران
توهین کارتونیست عربستانی به علیرضا بیرانوند
عروس سفیر و همسرش در پیاده‌روی اربعین
مهناز افشار: شنیدم که ممنوع‌الفعالیتم/کنایه محمود صادقی به بازداشت روح‌الله زم/علم‌الهدی: ظاهرا اراده خدا قطعی شده که فرج حضرت نزدیک شود
جنجال های آقای مجری تمامی ندارد!
هنرمند تئاتر شدن از این پس نیاز به مجوز دارد!
ترامپ چگونه در «منطقه خاکستری» ایران گرفتار شده است؟!
پوشش عجیب فوتبالیست معروف درتولددخترش
وسایل گمشده زائران
قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟
کاریکاتور توهین آمیز سعودی‌ها علیه تیم ملی و بیرانوند

«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو  (۳۶۶ نظر)

پنج برابر سهمیه شاهد و همراه با مزیتی عجیب؛ دامپزشکی قبول شوید و پزشکی بخوانید!  (۲۴۹ نظر)

واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/شروط سخنگوی دولت در واکنش به طرح «فرا برجام» فرانسه/توئیت عجیب مهناز افشارخطاب به روح‌الله زم/ابتکار: اصلاح‌طلبان باز هم به سمت ائتلاف انتخاباتی خواهند رفت  (۱۷۶ نظر)

چه جلسه‌ای است که رئیس جمهور می‌خواهد با حضور در آن، خود را قربانی کند؟  (۱۷۵ نظر)

صدور دستور فیلترینگ «گوگل پلی» با قلم پیش فرض!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

چرا باید ماجرای «حذف زبان انگلیسی» و «رفع حصر از آن» را جدی نگرفت و رها کرد؟!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

گزارش زنده| بحرین یک - ایران صفر / بحرین بازهم درخانه‌اش ما را برد - ویلموتس دراولین زمین سفت، واداد و به شاگرد کی‌روش باخت + جدول گروه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

مطهری: باید مشخص شود منابع خبری «زم» چه افراد و نهاد‌هایی بودند/پیروز ارجمند: گلزار به جای اجرای کنسرت، گلفروشی بزند!/ماجرای کشک و بادمجان بازی ایران و بحرین صحت دارد؟/چرا نام شورای‌عالی سیاست‌گذاری اصلاح‌طلبان تغییر کرد؟/نقض حکم نماینده مجلس متهم به رابطه نامشروع  (۱۰۳ نظر)

کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟  (۹۸ نظر)

رئیس جمهور با کالری‌شماری به «سوءتغذیه» در کشور پایان داد!  (۹۵ نظر)

یک منبع آگاه: اروپا تا پانزدهم آبان به تعهداتش عمل نکند، گام چهارم را برمی‌داریم/ اجرای دور جدید کاهش تعهدات، بعد از بررسی و تصمیم‌گیری در شورای عالی امنیت/ پیشنهاد ۱۸.۴۲ میلیارد دلاری ژاپن و فرانسه به ایران برای بازگشت به تعهدات برجامی  (۹۴ نظر)

درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران  (۹۳ نظر)