Joe Biden warns that an increasingly 'erratic' Donald Trump could accidentally lead the U.S. into WAR with Iran before next election

Joe Biden has warned that Donald Trump could accidentally lead the US into a war with Iran before the 2020 election.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۱ 21 October 2019

Joe Biden has warned that Donald Trump could accidentally lead the US into a war with Iran before the 2020 election.

The former vice president took aim at the current president during a campaign fundraiser on Sunday afternoon at Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont's home in Greenwich.

He said he believes that Trump will be defeated in the next election, but expressed concern at what he could accomplish before then.

'What worries me most about him is the more pressure he receives, the more erratic he's going to become,' Biden said.

'He's got another year. He could easily get us into a war accidentally in Iran. He could easily get us into a conflict that is of consequence that he didn't even understand what he was doing. This is a really, really, really delicate time between now and next November.'

The 2020 frontrunner optimistically added: 'I do choose hope over fear. I do choose truth over lies. I do choose science over fiction. That's where we are with this guy.'

Biden also asserted that allowing Trump to stay in the White House for another four years would lead to the end of the NATO alliance between the US, Canada and Europe.

He mentioned Trump multiple times during his Sunday speech but steered clear of any remarks about the president's calls for an investigation into his son Hunter's ties to the Ukraine.

The former veep is accused of using his position to force the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating a natural gas company Hunter served on the board of.

Biden's harrowing remarks about Trump deviated from primarily positive tone of his speech as he said: 'I've never been more optimistic about America's possibilities and chances than I am today.'

'With this guy [Trump] out of the way, number one, the country is primed because they've been reminded of who we are and what we have to do,' Biden said.

'Number two, we have the most productive workers. ... We have more great research universities in this state and in this country than in all the rest of the world combined.

'Why in the hell are we walking around [saying] "Woe is me. We're in such trouble?" With the Trump administration out of the way, and I mean this sincerely, the possibilities are limitless in what we can do — absolutely limitless.'

About 140 people attended the campaign event on Sunday at Gov Lamont's home.

The Hartford Courant reported that many of the attendees donated $2,800 to Biden's campaign, the maximum contribution allowed during the presidential primary season.

It was an important fundraiser given that Biden has been falling behind with funding at the national and state levels.

Third quarter data indicated that he was out-raised in Connecticut by Trump, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.

The roughly $151,000 he raised in the state last quarter could be surpassed by Sunday's contributions.

Lamont endorsed Biden early on in the race after having won his own 2018 election with the former vice president's support.

'I think people think he's a very credible, moderate alternative and the best hope to turn things around for this country,' Lamont told the Courant before the fundraiser.

Asked whether he had any concerns about the Ukraine controversy that has dogged Biden's campaign in recent weeks, the governor replied: 'No.'

Both Biden and his son have denied doing anything improper in the scandal that sparked impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Biden accused Trump of targeting his family because polls suggested that he had a strong lead over the incumbent in the 2020 election.

After Sunday's event, Biden tweeted a call for Trump's impeachment.

'Donald Trump has asked three foreign governments to interfere in our elections on his behalf,' Biden wrote.

'In full view of the American people, he has violated his oath of office and betrayed our nation. He must be impeached.'

biden trump war iran
