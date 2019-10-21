تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
392بازدید
‍ پ

Turkish Army Surrounded by Syrian One in Ras al-Ain, Soon to Leave - Syrian Lawmaker

The Syrian Army has surrounded the Turkish one in the border town of Ras al-Ain in north Syria, where Ankara has launched a military operation, and the Turkish forces are soon to withdraw from that area, member of the Syrian parliament, Jansit Kazan, said on Sunday.
کد خبر: ۹۳۱۵۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۴ 21 October 2019

The Syrian Army has surrounded the Turkish one in the border town of Ras al-Ain in north Syria, where Ankara has launched a military operation, and the Turkish forces are soon to withdraw from that area, member of the Syrian parliament, Jansit Kazan, said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian state-run broadcaster said that the Turkish troops entered Ras al-Ain after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had left it. Shortly after, the SDF and Ankara confirmed the report.

The lawmaker stressed that even though the priority is now given to the diplomatic front of settling the conflict in Syria, Damascus will not tolerate any foreign occupation of the Syrian territory.

"There will be no Turks. Even if there are Kurds, they will be within the Syrian state and under the protection of the Syrian Army. Under no circumstance we accept occupation of any kind - neither by Turkey, nor by anybody else after nine years of war," Kazan said.

She claimed that Syria's north would be subject to "certain agreements in the interests of the Syrian government," and added that Damascus highly appreciated the help of its allies, especially Moscow, in countering the terrorist threat.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in north Syria. The offensive is part of Ankara's goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which Ankara sees interchangeable, and create a safe zone where Turkey could relocate part of some 3.6 million Syrian refugees it currently hosts. Ras al-Ain was the town where the air component of the operation began.

Operation Peace Spring is currently on hold for 120 hours as per the agreement between Ankara and Washington.

Last Sunday, the administration of the Kurdish authority in north Syria announced striking a deal with the Syrian government under which the latter committed to send troops to the border with Turkey to help the Kurds repel Ankara's offensive.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
turkey syria war
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پیاده روی اربعین حسن روحانی آمدنیوز روح الله زم آذرآب اراک محمد حسین رستمی جام جهانی والیبال حسین فریدون
آخرین اخبار

دختر بچه ۲ ساله قربانی جدیدترین تیراندازی در آمریکا

ساختار اقتصادی کشور، صادرات محور نیست

خط و نشان رئیس پلیس تهران برای عرضه کنندگان لباس پاره

امداد رسانی به ۱۲۵ هزار زائر در پیاده روی اربعین

آیا راه دیگری به جز انتقال آب دریای خزر وجود ندارد؟

مرگ دختر جوان بر اثر مسمومیت با برنج

سامانه ثبت دارایی مسئولان روی شبکه ملی قرار گرفت

بازگشت زائران اربعین فقط با اتوبوس‌های بین‌شهری مجاز

افزایش ۳ برابری بیماران خارجی چشم پزشکی

ویزای ۲۰ دانشجوی ایرانی به آمریکا لغو شده است

واکنش هاشمی به طرح جدایی ری از تهران

چهره خود را ۱۰۰ هزار پوند بفروشید!

پیش‌بینی افزایش ۱۰ درصدی حقوق کارمندان برای ۱۴۰۰/ اقتصاد ونزوئلا ۳۵ درصد کوچک‌تر می‌شود/ واردات قطعات خودرو در انحصار ۶ نفر است/ چرا بازار ارز تکان نمی‌خورد؟

صدور مجوز استخدام ۲هزار هیاتعلمی علوم‌پزشکی

دستگیری کلاهبردار حرفه ای در شرق پایتخت

وب گردی

خانه های لوکس تهران

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

مشهورترین فوتبالیست‌هایی که به همسرشان خیانت کردند
روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد
قدیمی‌ترین عکس هوایی تهران!
درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران
چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان
توهین کارتونیست عربستانی به علیرضا بیرانوند
عروس سفیر و همسرش در پیاده‌روی اربعین
مهناز افشار: شنیدم که ممنوع‌الفعالیتم/کنایه محمود صادقی به بازداشت روح‌الله زم/علم‌الهدی: ظاهرا اراده خدا قطعی شده که فرج حضرت نزدیک شود
جنجال های آقای مجری تمامی ندارد!
هنرمند تئاتر شدن از این پس نیاز به مجوز دارد!
ترامپ چگونه در «منطقه خاکستری» ایران گرفتار شده است؟!
پوشش عجیب فوتبالیست معروف درتولددخترش
وسایل گمشده زائران
قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟
کاریکاتور توهین آمیز سعودی‌ها علیه تیم ملی و بیرانوند

«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو  (۳۶۶ نظر)

پنج برابر سهمیه شاهد و همراه با مزیتی عجیب؛ دامپزشکی قبول شوید و پزشکی بخوانید!  (۲۴۹ نظر)

واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/شروط سخنگوی دولت در واکنش به طرح «فرا برجام» فرانسه/توئیت عجیب مهناز افشارخطاب به روح‌الله زم/ابتکار: اصلاح‌طلبان باز هم به سمت ائتلاف انتخاباتی خواهند رفت  (۱۷۶ نظر)

چه جلسه‌ای است که رئیس جمهور می‌خواهد با حضور در آن، خود را قربانی کند؟  (۱۷۵ نظر)

صدور دستور فیلترینگ «گوگل پلی» با قلم پیش فرض!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

چرا باید ماجرای «حذف زبان انگلیسی» و «رفع حصر از آن» را جدی نگرفت و رها کرد؟!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

گزارش زنده| بحرین یک - ایران صفر / بحرین بازهم درخانه‌اش ما را برد - ویلموتس دراولین زمین سفت، واداد و به شاگرد کی‌روش باخت + جدول گروه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

مطهری: باید مشخص شود منابع خبری «زم» چه افراد و نهاد‌هایی بودند/پیروز ارجمند: گلزار به جای اجرای کنسرت، گلفروشی بزند!/ماجرای کشک و بادمجان بازی ایران و بحرین صحت دارد؟/چرا نام شورای‌عالی سیاست‌گذاری اصلاح‌طلبان تغییر کرد؟/نقض حکم نماینده مجلس متهم به رابطه نامشروع  (۱۰۳ نظر)

کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟  (۹۸ نظر)

رئیس جمهور با کالری‌شماری به «سوءتغذیه» در کشور پایان داد!  (۹۵ نظر)

یک منبع آگاه: اروپا تا پانزدهم آبان به تعهداتش عمل نکند، گام چهارم را برمی‌داریم/ اجرای دور جدید کاهش تعهدات، بعد از بررسی و تصمیم‌گیری در شورای عالی امنیت/ پیشنهاد ۱۸.۴۲ میلیارد دلاری ژاپن و فرانسه به ایران برای بازگشت به تعهدات برجامی  (۹۴ نظر)

درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران  (۹۳ نظر)