Iran unveils new details on the attack against its oil tanker

The attack on Iran’s oil tanker in the red sea was the latest sign of growing tensions in the Middle East, but unlike the previous incidents for Saudi Arabia and the UAE, got little international attention. Now Iranian foreign minister unveils new details of what happened to the tanker.
15 October 2019

According to a Press TV report, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif says the attack on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea on Friday was a “complicated action” in which “one or more governments” were involved.

“According to information received, the attack on the Iranian tanker has been carried out by one or more governments. Of course, investigations are underway, but as long as we have not reached definitive conclusions, we will not accuse any government,” Zarif said.

The tanker Sabiti owned by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was hit in Red Sea waters off Saudi Arabia by two missiles on Friday, leading to a leak which was quickly contained.

Zarif said Tuesday, “The attack on the Iranian tanker was a sophisticated, state-sponsored action.”

President Hassan Rouhani said the incident had been captured on video, which showed the direction the rockets had been fired from.

Rouhani also said the attack was undoubtedly carried out by a government and that there would be consequences.

On Tuesday, Iranian media published new pictures of the Sabiti, showing two gaping holes in the hull of the damaged tanker.

Mohammad Rastad, head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, said the vessel is carrying 140,000 tonnes of crude oil which is undamaged, thanks to timely measures taken to contain the leak.

According to the official, the tanker is currently sailing in Bab al-Mandeb strait and will soon reach the Gulf of Aden. It is bound for Bandar Abbas and estimated to reach the Iranian port in the next nine days, where necessary repair on the ship will begin, he said.

iran tanker attack
