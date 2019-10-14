Pakistan, Iran relations should be better than what they currently are - Ayatollah Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday said that his country sees Pakistan as a neighboring brother, hours after his crucial meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday said that his country sees Pakistan as a neighboring brother, hours after his crucial meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran had earlier on Sunday called on the Iranian Supreme Leader during a one-day visit to the Islamic Republic aimed at de-escalating growing tensions between between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Responding to the message of unity and solidarity among the Muslim nations given out by PM Imran, official page of Ayatollah Khamenie tweeted: "Iran sees #Pakistan as a neighboring brother."

"With this unprecedented opportunity, the relations of the two countries should be better than what they currently are," the page added.

"Security of the borders should be enhanced, and suspended projects like the gas pipeline should be completed," said the Supreme Leader of Iran.

During the meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, PM Imran had thanked Iran for support to the people of occupied Kashmir for their right of self-determination against Indian aggression.

The premier had also noted that Pakistan would do whatever was possible to help lift the sanctions on Iran and set up the deal on a nuclear agreement.