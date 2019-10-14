تابناک جهان » آمریکا
198بازدید
‍ پ

Gruesome Video Of Trump Massacring Critics, US Media Played at Campaign Event – Report

The video is a doctored version of the infamous Kingsman church scene, praised for its supreme camera work and criticized for its extremely graphic content.
کد خبر: ۹۲۹۸۵۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۶ 14 October 2019

The video is a doctored version of the infamous Kingsman church scene, praised for its supreme camera work and criticized for its extremely graphic content.

A doctored video depicting Trump butchering his numerous critics was played at a rally for supporters in Trump’s Miami resort last week, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The edition, which claims to have obtained a video shot by one of the attendees on their phone camera, provided a text description, but did not upload the footage. According to the description, it is a ‘Trumpsman’ video uploaded on YouTube by TheGeekzTeam channel in 2018.

The video is a crudely-edited infamous Church Scene from 2015 dark comedy movie Kingsman, in which Colin Firth’s super-secret agent Galahad massacres the parishioners under the influence of mind control – only with actor’s faces superimposed with those of Trump, his critics and logos of the US media and other organizations.

True to the original movie, ‘Trump’ brutally shoots and otherwise murders the likes of Hillary Clinton, Representative Maxine Waters, Senator Bernie Sanders, former FBI director James B. Comey, the late Arizona Senator John McCain and former US President Barack Obama, among numerous others.

Other victims bear the logos of CNN, NBC, Politico, The Washington Post, Vice News and even Black Lives Matter. The footage ends with Trump standing at the altar contemplating the dead. The whole action takes place in the ‘Church of Fake News.’

When contacted by the Times, campaign officials appeared confused. Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who attended the conference, said she did not see the video, but added that she “does not support violence of any kind against anyone.”

Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, also said that he knew nothing about the video.

“That video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence,” he said.

American Priority, the organizer of the meeting, reportedly admitted that the video was indeed played as a part of a “meme exhibit,” but added that they were looking into how the video appeared at the event.

“Content was submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity,” said organizer Alex Phillips. “American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech. This matter is under review.”

According to the Times, the footage bears a resemblance to a clip Trump tweeted in 2017, in which he is depicted as a wrestler defeating the CNN logo. Critics condemned the tweet, calling it an endorsement of violence against journalists while Trump supporters praised it, all of which helped the tweet to go viral.

The White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) called on Trump to denounce the video, The Hill report says.

"The WHCA is horrified by a video reportedly shown over the weekend at a political conference organized by the President’s supporters at the Trump National Doral in Miami," the association president said. "All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents."

Trump has repeatedly criticized US mainstream media for unfavorable coverage of his behaviour, actions and policies. At a Friday rally, the president once again condemned what he referred to as an “unholy alliance of corrupt Democrat politicians, deep-state bureaucrats and the fake news media,” the Times stated.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump video grusome
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پیاده روی اربعین نفتکش SABITI سوریه ترکیه ایدز چنار محمودی سامانه تردد زائرین جام جهانی والیبال
آخرین اخبار

تیراندازی در فیلادلفیا حداقل ۶ مجروح برجا گذاشت

جان باختگان توفان هاگیبیس در ژاپن به ۳۵ تن رسید

امید اول طلای ایران در المپیک دست به وزنه شد

دهه هشتادی‌ها از امسال سرباز می شوند

سکه از مرز ۴ میلیونی فاصله گرفت/ فرار مالیاتی میلیاردرها/ استفاده از یورو و روبل در صادرات نفت و گاز روسیه/ خروج دلار از کشور برای واردات ۷۵ تن کلنگ/ بازار داغ لاستیک‌های دست دوم

خوش آمدگویی متفاوت عراقی ها به زوار ایرانی

واکنش پلیس به اجاره ساعتی سوئیت در تهران

جزئیات کامل ماجرای حمله به اتوبوس در محور ایرانشهر

احتمال سقوط اقتصاد جهان به رکودی تلخ‌تر از سال ۲۰۰۹

از "تصویب لایحه ضبط اموال و املاک شاهزاده ها" تا "واکنش فتاح به احتمال حضورش در کابینه دولت"

عامل ضرب و جرح دانش‌آموز مانه و سملقانی برکنار شد

ادعای سفر محرمانه برادر ولیعهد امارات به تهران

ترامپ: اروپایی‌ها اعضای داعشی خود را تحویل بگیرید

کردهای سوری، کوبانی را به ارتش سوریه واگذار می‌کنند

پوتین: توئیت‌های ترامپ را نمی‌خوانم

وب گردی

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

حقوق مسافران درصورت لغو يا تاخير پرواز
انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!
عضو مؤتلفه: پهپاد آمریکایی را ارتش منهدم کرد، نه سپاه/احمدی‌نژاد در یک شب، هفت مدیرعامل بانک را تغییر داد/انتقاد یک اصولگرا از انتصاب داماد یکی از معاونان صداوسیما به عنوان رئیس یک شبکه/فلاحت‌پیشه: پالرمو رد نشده، بلکه تبدیل به قانون شده است
ماجرای پیغام مهم یک مرجع تقلید به هاشمی قبل از انتخابات ۹۲ /ذوالنوری: محصورین از همه امکانات برخوردارند/مکان دادگاه شبنم نعمت زاده تغییر کرد/همسر کاووس سیدامامی از ایران رفت/مازنی: سال ۸۴ بزرگان اصلاحات غفلت کردند/پیشنهادی صلح‌جویانه به عارف
واکنش زائری به تیتر روزنامه‌ کیهان: دشمن را پیدا کنید / وزیر بهداشت: به کسی نگفتیم چهل هزار مبتلا به HIV کجا هستند/حرکت جنجالی بازیکنان تیم ملی ترکیه: سلام نظامی!/ شعار نویسی بر دیوار سفارت ترکیه در تهران
پول درآوردن های عجیب!
علت انفجار در بدنه نفتکش ایرانی مشخص شد
افشای بسته پیشنهادی ترامپ به اردوغان پیش از حمله به سوریه /سه راه حل ترامپ در ارتباط با حمله ترکیه به سوریه/حمله شدیداللحن اردوغان به عربستان سعودی/ اعلام آمادگی اسرائیل برای کمک به کردهای سوریه
اولین واکنش عربستان نسبت به نفتکش حادثه دیده ایرانی/ درخواست پوتین از ایران، عربستان و امارات/موافقت ملک سلمان پادشاه سعودی با اعزام نیروهای نظامی آمریکا به عربستان/ واکنش شدید وزارت خارجه ترکیه به اظهارات دبیرکل اتحادیه عرب
ژاپن به زیر آب رفت
شوخی عجیب خانم بازیگر در مراسم اکران فیلم سینمایی
توضیح کیهان درباره عکسِ یکِ جنجالی شماره دیروز درباره زنان در ورزشگاه/خطر دوقطبی آزادی و آزادگی؛ انتقاد روزنامه ایران از کیهان/چهار رویداد مؤثر بر نرخ دلار در ایران
عروس‌های کتک خورده با سر و صورت کبود
اقدام جنون آمیز اقای داماد در مقابل خانواده عروس
چه کسی به نفتکش ایرانی حمله کرد؟ /حضور بانوان در ورزشگاه مدیون چه کسانی است؟ /چرا ترامپ به واسطه‌ها التماس می‌کند؟

مشکل ما در جمهوری اسلامی ایران از کجا شروع شد؟  (۲۸۱ نظر)

انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!  (۲۷۵ نظر)

آخرین خبرها از درگیری ارتش ترکیه و نیروهای قسد/ واکنش‌های کشورهای عربی به عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه/واکنش اردوغان به طرح تحریمی سناتور آمریکایی/گفت‌وگوی رؤسای جمهور مصر و عراق درباره عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه  (۱۸۰ نظر)

انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند  (۱۵۷ نظر)

عضو مؤتلفه: پهپاد آمریکایی را ارتش منهدم کرد، نه سپاه/احمدی‌نژاد در یک شب، هفت مدیرعامل بانک را تغییر داد/انتقاد یک اصولگرا از انتصاب داماد یکی از معاونان صداوسیما به عنوان رئیس یک شبکه/فلاحت‌پیشه: پالرمو رد نشده، بلکه تبدیل به قانون شده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی  (۱۵۰ نظر)

وزیر بهداشت ثابت کرد نه از سر سهو، که عامدانه «نامطلوب» حرف می‌زند!  (۱۴۵ نظر)

اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟  (۱۳۷ نظر)

واکنش زائری به تیتر روزنامه‌ کیهان: دشمن را پیدا کنید / وزیر بهداشت: به کسی نگفتیم چهل هزار مبتلا به HIV کجا هستند/حرکت جنجالی بازیکنان تیم ملی ترکیه: سلام نظامی!/ شعار نویسی بر دیوار سفارت ترکیه در تهران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

نظر موسوی لاری در مورد بازگشت ناطق نوری/دیدار اعضای جبهه پایداری با آیت‌الله موحدی‌کرمانی/زنانی که مجبورند با ظاهری مردانه، کولبری کنند!/وقتی مسئولان و مدیران کشور، فاجعه وضع اقتصادی را به روی خودشان نمی‌آورند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ورزشگاه آزادی با «فنس کشی» آماده شد/دادستان خوزستان: کارگران نيشكر هفت‌تپه آزاد شدند  (۱۲۳ نظر)

برخورد جالب یک روحانی با گربه گرسنه  (۱۲۰ نظر)

آیا ورود زنان به ورزشگاه حاصل «تصمیمات داخلی» بود یا «فشار فیفا»؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

با تقاضای «مریم میرزاخانی» قانونی تصویب شد که به درد فرزندش نمی‌خورد!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

روایت امیرعبداللهیان از پیام رهبر انقلاب به بشار اسد/عباس عبدی: فراخوان تتلو را نباید آسیب شناسی کنیم؟/ماجرای درجه و خون نگاشت پاسداران/نظر چمران در مورد اتحاد با جبهه پایداری  (۱۱۰ نظر)