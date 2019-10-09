تابناک جهان » ایران
141بازدید
‍ پ

Rouhani calls on Turkey to reconsider conducting military operation in Syria

While officially recognizing Turkey’s right to defend itself against terrorism arising from Syria, Iran has repeatedly said the issue should not be used as a pretext for invading the Arab country. As a new Turkish military operation in Syria is over the horizon, Iranian president reiterates Tehran’s position in this regard.
کد خبر: ۹۲۸۸۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۴۹ 09 October 2019

Tabnak – While officially recognizing Turkey’s right to defend itself against terrorism arising from Syria, Iran has repeatedly said the issue should not be used as a pretext for invading the Arab country. As a new Turkish military operation in Syria is over the horizon, Iranian president reiterates Tehran’s position in this regard.

Tasnim News Agency reports that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on the Turkish government to think twice before carrying out a military operation inside Syria, adding that Turkey should address the concerns about its southern borders in the right manner.

Speaking at a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani deplored tha fact that the flames of war still exist in some parts of the region, such as Yemen, near the Mediterranean Sea, or along the Turkey-Syria common border.

He said the Turkish government does have the right to allay its concerns about its southern borders, stressing, though, that a correct method and policy should be adopted in this regard.

“During the trilateral summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey, we announced explicitly that the solution to (establishment of) security at Syria’s northern borders and south of Turkey would be possible only with the presence of the Syrian army, and we must prepare all the grounds for the Syrian army’s presence in those regions,” the Iranian president underscored.

Rouhani also emphasized that the US forces must pull out of Syria and that the Kurdish forces should stand by the Syrian army in those areas, which are part of the Kurds’ own country.

“The approach that has been adopted today (by Turkey) and the secret agreements that have been made would not benefit the region, and we call on our friend and brother, Turkey, and its government, to be more careful and have more patience in such affairs and reconsider the path that has been chosen,” the Iranian president added.

Rouhani reiterated that Turkey’s plan for military action in Syria is not appropriate and beneficial for the region, because the region is in need of calm and the Syrian refugees need to return home immediately.

He went on to say that the main subject at present was not the situation in northern Syria or the eastern parts of the Euphrates, saying the region’s overriding concern is “Idlib, where all terrorists have gathered”.

The president expressed hope that assistance from regional countries as well as more caution by the government of Turkey would prevent a new problem in the region.

Turkey seeks to establish a 32-kilometer “safe zone” in northern Syria, and has stressed that it wants the Kurdish-led militants known as the People’s Protection Units (YPG) cleared from the region.

Neither Turkey nor the US has authorization from the Syrian government for their activities in the Arab country.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran turkey syria
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
چنار محمودی ایدز کامبوج مجید تخت روانچی عباس ایروانی سحر تبر سامانه تردد زائرین
آخرین اخبار

بیانیه ترامپ درباره عملیات ترکیه در سوریه

ارتش ترکیه عملیات زمینی در شمال سوریه را آغاز کرد

درگیری نیرو‌های سوریه دموکراتیک با ارتش ترکیه

نخستین حملات ارتش ترکیه در سوریه

تکذیب خبر رفع فیلتر تلگرام

اطلاعیه شرکت ملی پخش جدید درباره کارت سوخت

واکنش دبیر کل سازمان ملل به تحولات شمال سوریه

جو بایدن: ترامپ باید استیضاح شود!

جلسه سری کنگره با پنتاگون درباره حمله به سوریه

چیزهایی هست که نمی‌دانی یادآور سامورایی

لغو سفر لاریجانی به ترکیه در پی حمله به سوریه

وزیر خارجه ترکیه: عملیات در شمال سوریه، حق ما است

برخورد پلیس با شایعه سازی سلبریتی ها

پایان عملیات کردهای علیه داعش با حمله ترکیه

جزئیات بیشتر درباره عملیات ترکیه در شمال سوریه

وب گردی

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قیمت خانه های لوکس تهران

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

۳اشتباهی که افرادباهوش درخرید خودرو انجام نمی‌دهند
شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند
پوشش بازیگر زن در جشنواره زنان کانادا
انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند
تصویب طرح تعطیلی پنجشنبه‌ها در کمیسیون اجتماعی
اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟
تیپ سفیر استرالیا در دیدار با محمد جواد ظریف
گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!
با تقاضای «مریم میرزاخانی» قانونی تصویب شد که به درد فرزندش نمی‌خورد!
مدیرعامل شرکت پشتیبانی امور دام بازداشت شد
روایت امیرعبداللهیان از پیام رهبر انقلاب به بشار اسد/عباس عبدی: فراخوان تتلو را نباید آسیب شناسی کنیم؟/ماجرای درجه و خون نگاشت پاسداران/نظر چمران در مورد اتحاد با جبهه پایداری
مشکل ما در جمهوری اسلامی ایران از کجا شروع شد؟
درخواست محمد بن سلمان از پاکستان و عراق برای میانجی‌گری با ایران/شلیک چند خمپاره به شهرک صدر بغداد/ طرح جدید وزیر خارجه اسرائیل به کشورهای عربی/ آمادگی ترکیه برای آغاز عملیات در شرق فرات
تصویری از خبرنگار روس بازداشت شده در تهران
جزییات پیش فروش جدید محصولات ایران خودرو اعلام شد

مشکل ما در جمهوری اسلامی ایران از کجا شروع شد؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

مطهری: مردم باید کار کنند و به دولت پول دهند، نه اینکه از دولت یارانه بگیرند/وزیر صمت: تا سه سال آینده در تولید چادر مشکی به خودکفایی می‌رسیم/واکنش وزیر به بسته شدن سایت‌های دانلود فیلم  (۲۱۵ نظر)

شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟  (۱۳۷ نظر)

مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

چرا هیچ مقام مسئول و غیرمسئولی این «رتبه نهم جهانی» را تکذیب نمی‌کند؟!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند  (۱۳۰ نظر)

بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: صدرالساداتی با شکایت من محکوم شده است/باهنر: چند هزار نفر رأی نمی‌آورند و می‌گویند تقلب شده/ماجرای درگیری جعفر کاشانی و صادق خلخالی چه بود؟/نگرانی احمدی‌نژادی‌ها و پایداری‌ها از حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آیا ورود زنان به ورزشگاه حاصل «تصمیمات داخلی» بود یا «فشار فیفا»؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

به عنوان نماینده ملت ایران برای هرگونه فداکاری آماده‌ام / هدف آمریکا از انجام مذاکره، صرفا استفاده داخلی بود/ رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا در پیام خصوصی گفت: تحریم‌ها را برمی‌دارد؛ اما ایران خواستار اعلام رسمی بود/ بن‌بستی برای مذاکره وجود ندارد  (۱۱۵ نظر)

گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

روایت امیرعبداللهیان از پیام رهبر انقلاب به بشار اسد/عباس عبدی: فراخوان تتلو را نباید آسیب شناسی کنیم؟/ماجرای درجه و خون نگاشت پاسداران/نظر چمران در مورد اتحاد با جبهه پایداری  (۱۱۰ نظر)

آیا پرداخت یارانه‌ها، کمکی از سر «لطف» دولت به مردم است یا دادن حق مردم؟  (۱۰۶ نظر)

رونمایی از تازه‌ترین سلطان فساد و قاچاق؛ مرد تسهیلات سه هزار میلیاردی و قاچاق ۷۰۰ میلیون دلاری!  (۱۰۳ نظر)