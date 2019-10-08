تابناک جهان » ایران
101بازدید
‍ پ

Iran reacts to the US withdrawal from Syria, Turkey’s military offensive

For the third time since the start of his presidency, Donald Trump has announced an immediate withdrawal from Syria, a decision which have been faced with various reactions worldwide. Reacting to the reports on this issue, Iran reiterates that the US presence in Syria was illegal from the very beginning.
کد خبر: ۹۲۸۶۴۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۸:۴۹ 08 October 2019

Tabnak – For the third time since the start of his presidency, Donald Trump has announced an immediate withdrawal from Syria, a decision which have been faced with various reactions worldwide. Reacting to the reports on this issue, Iran reiterates that the US presence in Syria was illegal from the very beginning.

Iran has once again denounced Washington’s “illegitimate” military presence in Syria, saying the decision for the United States to pull its forces out should have been made a long time ago.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that Washington’s plan to withdraw its forces from the northern parts of Syria would contribute to the restoration of peace and stability to the Arab country.

Tehran believes the US should have made the decision to “end the occupation of Syrian territories and withdraw its military forces from the country much sooner.”

However, elsewhere in its statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Tehran was “closely monitoring the worrisome news of a possible entry of Turkish forces into Syria.”

The Islamic Republic, it added “is opposed to any possible military operation” because it believes such a move “would not only fail to soothe Turkey’s security concerns, but would also result in massive material and human losses.”

The Foreign Ministry also voiced Iran’s readiness to help arrange an immediate contact between Turkish and Syrian officials so they can ease the existing concerns peacefully.

It further stressed that any talks between the two sides need to be based on respecting Syria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty as well as the 1998 Adana Interstate Agreement on Combating Terrorism.

In the same vein, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said yesterday that the United States is an "irrelevant occupier in Syria," stressing that peace will be achieved in the war-ravaged country only through respect for its territorial integrity and people‎.

"US is an irrelevant occupier in Syria—futile to seek its permission or rely on it for security," Zarif said in a post on his official Twitter account on Monday, after the US gave the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation in northern Syria.

"Achieving peace & fighting terror in Syria will only succeed thru respect for its territorial integrity & its people," he added.

It’s also reported that Turkey's foreign minister has assured his Iranian counterpart that Ankara's military operation in northern Syria, which began on Monday night, is a temporary one.

Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu gave the assurance in a Monday phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as Turkish troops started their operation against Syrian Kurds in the Arab country's north.

In the phone call with Zarif, Cavusoglu emphasized the need to respect Syria’s territorial integrity, saying Turkey’s operation in that region would be temporary.

The Iranian top diplomat, however, expressed Tehran's opposition to any military action, and urged Turkey to respect the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Arab country.

Zarif at the same time stressed the necessity of fighting terrorism in Syria for the ultimate establishment of stability and security at the country. However, he said the Adana Agreement is the best approach for Syria and Turkey to address their concerns.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran syria us
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
چنار محمودی ایدز کامبوج مجید تخت روانچی عباس ایروانی سحر تبر سامانه تردد زائرین
آخرین اخبار

استیلی: با اصرار سرمربیگری امیدها را قبول کردم

نزول ۱۰ پله‌ای ایران در شاخص رقابت‌پذیری جهانی

استراماچونی؛ مردی بدون تعطیلات رُمی!

طلا گران شد

صدای‌گیرنده را میوت کنید: شما روی اعصاب‌اید قربان!

مهاجم پرسپولیس ادعای مجیدی را رد کرد!

پوند انگلیس سقوط کرد

قیمت نفت سقوط کرد

سوگ آوا موسیقی آوازی بختیاری

توضیح و عذرخواهی ظریف و همسرش

قیمت دلار سه شنبه ۱۶ مهرماه ۹۸/ کاهش نرخ رسمی یورو و پوند

مالکی: توان کانون وکلا صرف دفع تهدیدات شده است

ادامه سقوط وال استریت

رشد اقتصاد جهانی ضعیف‌تر از پیش‌بینی‌هاست

مراکز آموزش عالی «حقوق» را به ابتذال رسانده‌اند

وب گردی

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قیمت خانه های لوکس تهران

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

سقوط جرثقیل در تهران ۲ کشته برجای گذاشت
واکنش اسرائیلی‌ها به «طرح ترور نافرجام سردار سلیمانی»
شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند
مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند
دیدار کتایون ریاحی با دالایی لاما
خودروی جایگزین پراید مشخص شد
پوشش بازیگر زن در جشنواره زنان کانادا
بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان
تیپ سفیر استرالیا در دیدار با محمد جواد ظریف
گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!
ایروانی: برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها، رشادت‌ها که به خرج ندادم/ تنها شاکی ما معاونت اقتصادی اطلاعات سپاه است/ توضیح قاضی درباره قراردادهای متهم با همسر یک مدیر و دختر مدیر دیگر/ نصیحت صلواتی به متهم/ فرار متهم ردیف چهارم با دستور ایروانی
محسن رفیق‌دوست: به من ربطی ندارد که تورم قیمت خانه ام در «فرمانیه» را بالا برده است/احمد توکلی در نامه‌ای به رئیسی: دو مأمور اطلاعات ۴۵هکتار زمین را تاراج کرده‌اند
مدیرعامل شرکت پشتیبانی امور دام بازداشت شد
تصویب طرح تعطیلی پنجشنبه‌ها در کمیسیون اجتماعی
روایت امیرعبداللهیان از پیام رهبر انقلاب به بشار اسد/عباس عبدی: فراخوان تتلو را نباید آسیب شناسی کنیم؟/ماجرای درجه و خون نگاشت پاسداران/نظر چمران در مورد اتحاد با جبهه پایداری

مشکل ما در جمهوری اسلامی ایران از کجا شروع شد؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

مطهری: مردم باید کار کنند و به دولت پول دهند، نه اینکه از دولت یارانه بگیرند/وزیر صمت: تا سه سال آینده در تولید چادر مشکی به خودکفایی می‌رسیم/واکنش وزیر به بسته شدن سایت‌های دانلود فیلم  (۲۱۵ نظر)

بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

دیگر برای لیست‌تان «تکرار» نمی‌کنم!/ سه توصیه مهم خاتمی به اصلاح‌طلبان برای انتخابات  (۱۵۸ نظر)

شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

چرا هیچ مقام مسئول و غیرمسئولی این «رتبه نهم جهانی» را تکذیب نمی‌کند؟!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون  (۱۲۷ نظر)

بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: صدرالساداتی با شکایت من محکوم شده است/باهنر: چند هزار نفر رأی نمی‌آورند و می‌گویند تقلب شده/ماجرای درگیری جعفر کاشانی و صادق خلخالی چه بود؟/نگرانی احمدی‌نژادی‌ها و پایداری‌ها از حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت  (۱۲۳ نظر)

به عنوان نماینده ملت ایران برای هرگونه فداکاری آماده‌ام / هدف آمریکا از انجام مذاکره، صرفا استفاده داخلی بود/ رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا در پیام خصوصی گفت: تحریم‌ها را برمی‌دارد؛ اما ایران خواستار اعلام رسمی بود/ بن‌بستی برای مذاکره وجود ندارد  (۱۱۵ نظر)

گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

روایت امیرعبداللهیان از پیام رهبر انقلاب به بشار اسد/عباس عبدی: فراخوان تتلو را نباید آسیب شناسی کنیم؟/ماجرای درجه و خون نگاشت پاسداران/نظر چمران در مورد اتحاد با جبهه پایداری  (۱۱۰ نظر)

آیا پرداخت یارانه‌ها، کمکی از سر «لطف» دولت به مردم است یا دادن حق مردم؟  (۱۰۶ نظر)

رونمایی از تازه‌ترین سلطان فساد و قاچاق؛ مرد تسهیلات سه هزار میلیاردی و قاچاق ۷۰۰ میلیون دلاری!  (۱۰۲ نظر)