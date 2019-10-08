تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
414بازدید
‍ پ

Fears for Australians in Syrian camps after US withdrawal

There are fears for more than 60 Australians detained in a Syrian camp after a US withdrawal paved the way for attacks from Turkey.
کد خبر: ۹۲۸۴۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۴ 08 October 2019

There are fears for more than 60 Australians detained in a Syrian camp after a US withdrawal paved the way for attacks from Turkey.

US President Donald Trump said he would "totally destroy and obliterate" Turkey's economy if it took action in Syria that he considered "off limits" following his decision on Sunday to pull 50 American special forces troops from northeastern Syria.

But the withdrawal has left Kurdish-led forces in Syria that have long allied with the US vulnerable to a planned incursion by the Turkish military, which brands them terrorists.

Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US troops has been criticised even by fellow Republicans.

There are reports Turkish warplanes have already begun bombing Kurdish positions in Syria. The Syrian Democratic Forces have described the US withdrawal as a "stab in the back".

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has expressed concern for the Australian women and children but warns the government will not rush to evacuate them.

"We will not put Australian officials, forces or our public in danger so any repatriation will occur only if safe to do so," Senator Payne said.

The Al-Hawl camp in Syria holds more than 70,000 people, including more than 60 Australians.

Marise Payne says the government will not risk lives to rescue the Australians in the camp.

Senator Payne said the government was in close consultation with its allies about the development in Syria, including through its embassies and other officials.

RELATED ARTICLES

"The Australian government urges restraint by all parties to the conflict in Syria, and calls for all to avoid escalatory actions that cause further instability and added risks of humanitarian suffering," she said.

Kamalle Dabboussy's daughter Mariam and her children - aged one, three and five - are stuck in the Syrian camp.

He fears they are at risk from Islamic State extremists inside the camp, sleeper cells beyond its fence lines, diseases and inadequate medical care.

"There is no grace or saving opportunity for these women in the camp except by the intervention of the Australian government," Mr Dabboussy told 3AW radio.

Opposition frontbencher Kristina Keneally has met people who have family members in the al-Hawl camp.

There are fears of a Turkish invasion in the disputed area.

"Some of these people are genuine victims," Senator Keneally told ABC radio today.

"What I would encourage is that the government continues to work with the families and with our national security agencies to consider if anything can be done to extract these children to safety."

Senator Keneally believes the looming US withdrawal makes the task far more urgent.

"The opportunity, the window if you will, to safely extract the children and indeed those people who are adults is coming to a close," she said.

"The decision by the Americans to withdraw concert could certainly be hastening that time frame."

TRUMP'S THREATS TO TURKEY

The Trump administration's move to withdraw US forces runs counter to the positions of even some of the president's top allies in his own party.

"It is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home," Mr Trump tweeted.

"Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out."

However, Mr Trump later threatened to destroy the Turkish economy if Ankara takes steps which are "off limits."

"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)" Mr Trump posted on Twitter.

The Pentagon later clarified it was not endorsing a Turkish invasion.

Meanwhile, a notorious jihadi bride has been stripped of her Australian citizenship.

Zehra Duman, who fled Australia as a teenager to marry an Islamic State fighter, was notified of the government's decision in recent days.

Duman is a dual Turkish and Australian citizen.

There are concerns the decision could leave her children, aged one and three, stateless.

The government declined to comment on the case.

However, a spokeswoman said that in general terms, cancelling a parent's citizenship did not sever their child's ties to Australia.

"Nor is there any power for the minister to revoke the child's Australian citizenship in these circumstances," the spokeswoman said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria australia turkey attack
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
چنار محمودی ایدز کامبوج مجید تخت روانچی عباس ایروانی سحر تبر سامانه تردد زائرین
آخرین اخبار

تارتار: هرگز به نفت مسجدسلیمان برنمی‌گردم

سهمیه‌ای که دامن ۱۵۰۰ داوطلب خبرساز کنکور را گرفت

«سحر تبر» تیتر گاردین شد!

محدودیت بانک مرکزی برای ارز اربعین/ فرار مالیاتی ۴۰ هزار میلیارد تومانی/ ۳۲۰ هزار نمایشگاه دار و طلا فروش با بیمه کارگران ساختمانی/ میانگین افزایش حقوق و دستمزد چند درصد خواهد بود؟

علت عدم حضور دختر ستایش از زبان خودش

نجفی: با میترا درگیر شدم، بی هدف شلیک کردم

زمان بازگشت دو ستاره کلیدی استقلال به مسابقات

ارتباط تعداد دندان‌ها با بیماری قلبی

ترفند عجیب فیشر‌ها برای سرقت اطلاعات بانکی

صدور حکم میلیاردی برای سه پرونده بیت کوین در اردبیل

آمار اختلالات روان در ایرانیان

خشم انگلیسی‌ها از کاپیتولاسیون آمریکایی

ترامپ: گفتگوی من با همتای اوکراینی، دوستانه بود!

آغاز حمله هوایی ترکیه به مواضع کُردها در سوریه

کنگره آمریکا وزیر دفاع ترامپ را احضار کرد

وب گردی

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قیمت خانه های لوکس تهران

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

سقوط جرثقیل در تهران ۲ کشته برجای گذاشت
واکنش اسرائیلی‌ها به «طرح ترور نافرجام سردار سلیمانی»
شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند
مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند
دیدار کتایون ریاحی با دالایی لاما
خودروی جایگزین پراید مشخص شد
پوشش بازیگر زن در جشنواره زنان کانادا
بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان
ایروانی: برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها، رشادت‌ها که به خرج ندادم/ تنها شاکی ما معاونت اقتصادی اطلاعات سپاه است/ توضیح قاضی درباره قراردادهای متهم با همسر یک مدیر و دختر مدیر دیگر/ نصیحت صلواتی به متهم/ فرار متهم ردیف چهارم با دستور ایروانی
گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!
تیپ سفیر استرالیا در دیدار با محمد جواد ظریف
محسن رفیق‌دوست: به من ربطی ندارد که تورم قیمت خانه ام در «فرمانیه» را بالا برده است/احمد توکلی در نامه‌ای به رئیسی: دو مأمور اطلاعات ۴۵هکتار زمین را تاراج کرده‌اند
مدیرعامل شرکت پشتیبانی امور دام بازداشت شد
درخواست محمد بن سلمان از پاکستان و عراق برای میانجی‌گری با ایران/شلیک چند خمپاره به شهرک صدر بغداد/ طرح جدید وزیر خارجه اسرائیل به کشورهای عربی/ آمادگی ترکیه برای آغاز عملیات در شرق فرات
معماری‌های شگفت انگیز ابوظبی امارات

مطهری: مردم باید کار کنند و به دولت پول دهند، نه اینکه از دولت یارانه بگیرند/وزیر صمت: تا سه سال آینده در تولید چادر مشکی به خودکفایی می‌رسیم/واکنش وزیر به بسته شدن سایت‌های دانلود فیلم  (۲۱۵ نظر)

بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

دیگر برای لیست‌تان «تکرار» نمی‌کنم!/ سه توصیه مهم خاتمی به اصلاح‌طلبان برای انتخابات  (۱۵۸ نظر)

شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چرا هیچ مقام مسئول و غیرمسئولی این «رتبه نهم جهانی» را تکذیب نمی‌کند؟!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون  (۱۲۷ نظر)

بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: صدرالساداتی با شکایت من محکوم شده است/باهنر: چند هزار نفر رأی نمی‌آورند و می‌گویند تقلب شده/ماجرای درگیری جعفر کاشانی و صادق خلخالی چه بود؟/نگرانی احمدی‌نژادی‌ها و پایداری‌ها از حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت  (۱۲۳ نظر)

به عنوان نماینده ملت ایران برای هرگونه فداکاری آماده‌ام / هدف آمریکا از انجام مذاکره، صرفا استفاده داخلی بود/ رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا در پیام خصوصی گفت: تحریم‌ها را برمی‌دارد؛ اما ایران خواستار اعلام رسمی بود/ بن‌بستی برای مذاکره وجود ندارد  (۱۱۵ نظر)

مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند  (۱۱۴ نظر)

گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

آیا پرداخت یارانه‌ها، کمکی از سر «لطف» دولت به مردم است یا دادن حق مردم؟  (۱۰۶ نظر)

رونمایی از تازه‌ترین سلطان فساد و قاچاق؛ مرد تسهیلات سه هزار میلیاردی و قاچاق ۷۰۰ میلیون دلاری!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

رزمایش‌ نظامی روسیه، ایران و سوریه در غرب دیرالزور/ استعفای قریب‌الوقوع طراح اصلی تحریم‌ها علیه ایران/ بیانیه شورای امنیت ملی عراق درباره ناآرامی‌های این کشور/ درخواست جدید فرانسه از ایران و آمریکا برای مذاکره  (۹۴ نظر)

کنایه غرویان به آیت الله جنتی/پاسخ دادستان تهران به ادعای وکیل معزول نجفی/حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت پس از ۱۰ سال/ماجرای برخورد مأمور امنیتی سازمان ملل با ظریف چه بود؟/وام مسکن چقدر از قیمت یک خانه را پوشش می‌دهد؟  (۹۱ نظر)