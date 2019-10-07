Can Boris Johnson actually 'sabotage' EU over Brexit? The claims, fact-checked

Boris Johnson is cornered and angry with barely three weeks left to Brexit - so who else to hit out at but the EU?

Allies of the Prime Minister have made shock-tactic claims that he could "sabotage" the workings of the EU if he's forced to delay Brexit.

Today's Sunday Telegraph reveals they have discussed appointing a renegade Commissioner to the Brussels - or even scuppering its long-term Budget.

One Cabinet minister told the newspaper: "We need to ramp it up. We need to be more aggressive."

But critics claim the threats are more style than substance - and are actually about projecting a hardman image to Tory voters ahead of an election.

So what are the facts behind what's been suggested today?

We looked at the EU's rules to find out - and called on Prof Anand Menon, director of the "non-partisan and impartial" UK in a Changing Europe think tank, for a little advice.