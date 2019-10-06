تابناک جهان » ایران
Iranian commanders highlight the country’s deterrence power in face of the enemies

Facing increasing pressures from the US in various fronts, the Islamic Republic has adopted an overwhelmingly inward approach to deter the threats. High-ranking Iranian military officials highlight this approach in the defense field, saying that the country is at the highest level of its power.
Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Hossein Salami highlighted Iran’s military and political achievements over the past decades and said the Islamic Revolution is advancing while the enemy is retreating from its position.

Addressing a conference on media and the soft war in Tehran on Sunday, Major General Salami underlined the collapse of the US hegemonic system and said, “Today, they (Americans) admit that they have reached the point where the more they advance, the more they go downwards.”

“A power’s lack of strategy is the beginning of its gradual death and this is what has happened in the US,” the top commander added. “The enemy is retreating and leaving the battlefield while the Islamic Revolution is advancing and this is the sign of victory,” Major General Salami went on to say.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said the Iranian media’s philosophy is “defending the oppressed and putting ourselves in danger to save others’ lives, adding that this philosophy will definitely emerge victorious.

In the same vein, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for Coordination Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi highlighted Iran’s full preparedness to counter any foreign threat and said even the enemies acknowledge that the Islamic Republic has become a major power.

Speaking to Tasnim in the central city of Qom, Rear Admiral Fadavi referred to the resilience and resistance of the Islamic Republic over the past 40 years against its enemies and said today, the Islamic Revolution is at “the peak of power”.

He added that developments of the past weeks and months have caused the world, even the Americans, to acknowledge that the Islamic Revolution is a source of power and that they are in a passive position in the face of Iran’s might.

The top commander also emphasized that through “synergy”, the power of the country can be increased even further. “Today, we are in a situation where enemies are seeking to deter Iran’s power,” he said.

Gholamreza Jalali, the head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization which is in charge of cyber security is of the same belief, saying that Iran is taking legal action against the US over repeated cyber-attacks and threats, while it is putting in place robust security measures to protect its vital infrastructure.

"The legal implications of such actions could naturally affect them and Iran is seriously following up the issue at its juridical and foreign ministry capacities," he told Tasnim news agency Sunday.

Jalali said, "Our task is to enhance our cyber defense preparations in the energy and other critical areas."

The official said his office has been upgrading its preparations through special drills held periodically, in which emergency response teams identify and fix weaknesses and security holes in simulated cyber-attacks.

The remarks came against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the US after the Islamic Republic shot down an advanced US spy drone over its territorial waters and also recent attacks by Yemeni forces on Saudi oil facilities, with Washington and Riyadh claiming Iran was behind them.

