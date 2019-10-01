Iraqi PM accuses Israel of targeting pro-goverment forces

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has accused Israel of being behind attacks on positions of Hashd al-Shaabi militia group, Anadolu reports.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera network aired on Monday, Abdul-Mahdi accused Israel for the first time of directly targeting positions of Hashd al-Shaabi.

“Investigations into the targeting of some of the Hashd [al-Shaabi] positions indicate that Israel is the one who did it,” he said.

Multiple ammunition depots of Hashd al-Shaabi units have been targeted recently. The group accused Israel of carrying out the attacks.

“A lot of indicators show that no one wants a war in the region except Israel,” the prime minister said.

“Going to war may happen at any moment, with a single decision, but getting out of it will be difficult and harsh,” he added.