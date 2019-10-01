Turkey makes efforts to turn Saudi Consulate into museum for Khashoggi

Turan Kışlakçı, head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association said that the association is working to buy the building of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul, where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed, to turn it into a museum

Turan Kışlakçı, head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association said that the association is working to buy the building of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul, where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed, to turn it into a museum

Kışlakçı, who was one of Khashoggi’s closest friends, and who has become targeted by some Saudi and Arab media because of his statements about Khashoggi’s death said he had met the assassinated journalist at a seminar in a Gulf country.

He pointed out that his friendship lasted about 15 years with the journalist, who was writing in The Washington Post newspaper and was killed in the consulate of his country in Istanbul by a special Saudi assassination team that also dismembered him.

The Turkish journalist explained that Khashoggi brought him together with many thinkers and intellectuals in the Middle East. “We have participated in a lot of international seminars together. I had contributed to supporting the institutions he was working in, and he had contributed to supporting the media institutions I had worked in,” said Kışlakçı.

“He used to visit me whenever he came to Turkey. In turn, I used to visit him whenever I went to Saudi Arabia. He was a beloved journalist with comprehensive knowledge about the Middle East. He knew the region well,” added Kışlakçı.