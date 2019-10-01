Saudi Arabia reached Rouhani through mediators

it is announced on Monday that Hasan Rouhani had received messages from Saudi Arabia through mediators, though the mediators or the content of the messages is not disclosed.

Iran's government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said in a news conference that “the president, Hassan Rouhani, has received messages from Saudi Arabia through leaders of some countries,” reported Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

“If Saudi Arabia really wants to change its behaviour, we welcome it,” Rabiei said, adding: “We would like one of Saudi Arabia’s public messages to be about ending the Yemen war.”

There has been no comment from the Saudi authorities on the matter.

Observers suggested that the mediation was carried out through Pakistan or Iraq, as Pakistan had previously carried out a similar intervention in 2016, while Iraq announced that it is ready for a similar mediation.