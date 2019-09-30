Iraqi PM to Visit Iran

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi is scheduled to pay a visit to Iran in the near future, reports said on Sunday.

Abdul Mahdi visited Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, where he held meetings with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, discussing the regional tensions with them.

After the meetings, the official Saudi Press Agency said that "the meeting [between Abdul-Mahdi and Crown Prince Mohammed] dealt with regional developments, particularly the sabotage attacks on Saudi Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais, stressing Iraqi keenness on the security and stability of the kingdom," as quoted by The Arab Weekly.

The Iraqi premier will reportedly have similar meetings with senior Iranian officials in hopes of defusing the tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.

No specific timeline for Abdul Mahdi's visit was mentioned in the report.

Iraq, which always attempted to stay neutral, has figured out that neither Saudi Arabia nor Iran is trying to escalate the tensions between the two sides, it, therefore, is making efforts to help them defuse their disputes.