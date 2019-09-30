تابناک جهان » اروپا
401بازدید
‍ پ

Ousted chancellor Kurz wins Austrian election

The party of Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz won a snap election Sunday, positioning the European country's youngest-ever leader to reclaim his job after being ousted in May due to scandal involving his government's coalition partner.
کد خبر: ۹۲۶۶۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۵ 30 September 2019

The party of Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz won a snap election Sunday, positioning the European country's youngest-ever leader to reclaim his job after being ousted in May due to scandal involving his government's coalition partner.

According to exit polls, Kurz's center-right Austrian People's Party won with 37.1 percent of the parliamentary vote, well above the Social Democratic Party, who came in second with 21.7 percent, its worst showing since the Second World War.

Kurz called the snap election in late May after a 2017 video surfaced of Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the Freedom Party promising a Russian woman purporting to be a niece of an oligarch access to state contracts.

Kurz, 33, was removed as chancellor following a no-confidence vote.

He became chancellor in December of 2017, and his party, which garnered 31 percent of the vote, formed a coalition government with the far-right Freedom Party.

The Freedom Party on Sunday came in third with 20 percent of the vote, a drop of about 6 percent from the 2017 election.

The Austrian People's Party won in all states but Vienna, which was picked up by the Social Democratic Party.

"We were voted out of office in May, and it was a difficult four months, but today the people returned us to office," Kurz told supporters in Vienna after the announcement of initial results, The New York Times reported.

As Kurz's party failed to garner enough seats to form a majority government, it is likely that he will create another coalition.

Polling stations closed Sunday at 5 p.m. with some 6.4 million people eligible to cast their votes.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
austrian election kurz
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عملیات نصر من الله لایحه تجارت پیاده روی اربعین بوریس جانسون سیاست‌های کلی نظام قانون‌گذاری
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری سارق ارزهای گردشگر چینی در اصفهان

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی دوشنبه ۸ مهر

۱۰ مصدوم بر اثر تصادف شدید مینی‌بوس در تهرانپارس

وضعیت سلامت قلب ایرانی ها

شگرد جدید فروش گوشی‌های قاچاق

فضانوردان اروپایی به زودی به فضا می‌رود

گل مهدی طارمی به پورتو با VAR مردود شد

تصویری که جزو عکس های تاثیرگذار جهان شد

ادامه آتش سوزی در ایستگاه راه آهن جده

وداع با تولید هشت خودرو/ حراج ۲۵ خودروی لوکس پسر یک رئیس‌جمهور به دلیل پولشویی/ ۹ میلیارد اسکناس با حذف چهار صفر به ۲.۲ میلیارد اسکناس می‌رسد/ اختلاف فاحش قیمت مسکن در گزارش بانک مرکزی با وزارت راه

هشدار وزارت بهداشت درباره هورمون‌های رشد خارجی

اخطاریه پلمب برای ۱۴۴ فروشگاه پوشاک در البرز

وضعیت مسکن در ایران طی سال‌های ۷۵ تا ۹۵

وب گردی

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!
ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد
تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک
بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است
بازتاب انتشار تصویر رهبر انقلاب در کنار سید حسن نصرالله و قاسم سلیمانی
قبرهای عجیب در شهر قم
صحنه عجیبی که دوربین‌ بیمارستان ضبط کرد
اولین عکس از شهاب حسینی در نقش شمس
صدور گذرنامه زیارتی موقت برای زوار اربعین
اسارت گسترده نظامیان سعودی به دست نیروهای یمنی
هشدار غیرعلنی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران/موافقت عربستان به آتش بس جزئی در یمن/روایت فارن پالیسی از تلاش آمریکا برای گروکشی از ظریف/هجمه رسانه‌های اماراتی علیه پادشاهی عمان
واکنش ایران به گزارش آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی/ممنوعیت سفر شاهزاده‌های سعودی به خارج بدون کسب مجوز/استقبال روسیه از طرح ایران برای امنیت در خلیج فارس،/اتهام جدید دولت آمریکا به استفاده دولت سوریه از سلاح شیمیایی
ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس
ساخت جزیره مصنوعی در ایران
احتمال مذاکره روسیه با ایران برای فروش پدافند هوایی

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!  (۳۷۱ نظر)

نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک  (۱۷۴ نظر)

جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس  (۱۶۵ نظر)

بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است  (۱۴۲ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

آیا ۶۰ درصد اقتصاد ایران دست چهار نهاد است؟ دولت و بخش خصوصی چه سهمی دارند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یارانه‌هایی که قطع شود، چه می‌شود؟/پاسخ وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به شایعات درباره ریاست صداوسیما/واکنش سردار نقدی به ادعای شناسایی دو جاسوس در دفترش/احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای جامعه روحانیت نبود  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

جزئیات مذاکرات ترامپ با تیم خود قبل از تصمیم حمله به ایران  (۹۶ نظر)