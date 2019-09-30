تابناک جهان » آمریکا
382بازدید
‍ پ

Congress determined to get access to Trump's phone call with Putin, other world leaders

ongress is determined to get access to Donald Trump’s calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, the US House Intelligence Committee’s chairman said on Sunday, citing concerns that the Republican president may have jeopardized national security.
کد خبر: ۹۲۶۶۸۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۱ 30 September 2019

ongress is determined to get access to Donald Trump’s calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, the US House Intelligence Committee’s chairman said on Sunday, citing concerns that the Republican president may have jeopardized national security.

I think the paramount need here is to protect the national security of the United States and see whether in the conversations with other world leaders - and in particular with Putin - that the president was also undermining our security in a way that he thought would personally benefit his campaign, Democrat Adam Schiff said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

The Democratic-led House last week launched an official impeachment inquiry into Trump in the aftermath of a whistleblower complaint from an individual within the US intelligence community that Trump solicited interference by Ukraine in the 2020 election for his own political benefit.

The whistleblower’s complaint cited a telephone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leader among Democratic candidates seeking to challenge Trump in 2020, and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump, in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday evening, said he wanted to meet the whistleblower, who he called my accuser, as well as the person who illegally gave this information to the whistleblower.

Was this person SPYING on the US President? Big Consequences! wrote Trump, who added without providing evidence, I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.

The whistleblower’s identity has not been made public.

Trump’s July 25 phone call came shortly after the United States froze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine, prompting concern that the president was using the taxpayer money approved by Congress as leverage for his personal political gain.

The complaint said White House lawyers directed that an electronic summary of the call be moved from the place where such things are usually kept to a separate electronic system reserved for classified and especially sensitive material - a move Democrats have called part of a cover-up.

If those conversations with Putin or with other world leaders are sequestered in that same electronic file that is meant for covert action, not meant for this, if there’s an effort to hide those and cover those up, yes we’re determined to find out, Schiff said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Schiff did not say whether he plans to subpoena that information. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The intelligence committee has reached an agreement with the whistleblower to appear before the panel, Schiff told ABC’s This Week. Schiff said he hoped the whistleblower would appear very soon.

Mark Zaid, a lawyer for the whistleblower, wrote on Twitter that the legal team was working with both parties in Congress and we understand all agree protecting whistleblower’s identity is paramount. Zaid said no agreement has been reached and no date has been set for the whistleblower’s contact with Congress.

We continue to work w/both parties in House & Senate and we understand all agree that protecting whistleblower's identity is paramount. Discussions continue to occur to coordinate & finalize logistics but no date/time has yet been set.

In addition, a letter from Andrew Bakaj, another lawyer for the whistleblower, informed Joseph Maguire, the top US intelligence official, of serious concerns about the individual’s safety after receiving threats, and expressed appreciation for appropriate resources provided by Maguire’s office.

The Ukraine scandal arose just months after Special Counsel Robert Mueller finished an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election that concluded that Moscow waged a campaign of hacking and propaganda to boost Trump’s candidacy. Mueller’s investigative report, released in redacted form in April, laid out numerous contacts between Russian officials and Trump’s campaign, but found insufficient evidence to determine that a criminal conspiracy had taken place.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump impeachment calls putin
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عملیات نصر من الله لایحه تجارت پیاده روی اربعین بوریس جانسون سیاست‌های کلی نظام قانون‌گذاری
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری سارق ارزهای گردشگر چینی در اصفهان

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی دوشنبه ۸ مهر

۱۰ مصدوم بر اثر تصادف شدید مینی‌بوس در تهرانپارس

وضعیت سلامت قلب ایرانی ها

شگرد جدید فروش گوشی‌های قاچاق

فضانوردان اروپایی به زودی به فضا می‌رود

گل مهدی طارمی به پورتو با VAR مردود شد

تصویری که جزو عکس های تاثیرگذار جهان شد

ادامه آتش سوزی در ایستگاه راه آهن جده

وداع با تولید هشت خودرو/ حراج ۲۵ خودروی لوکس پسر یک رئیس‌جمهور به دلیل پولشویی/ ۹ میلیارد اسکناس با حذف چهار صفر به ۲.۲ میلیارد اسکناس می‌رسد/ اختلاف فاحش قیمت مسکن در گزارش بانک مرکزی با وزارت راه

هشدار وزارت بهداشت درباره هورمون‌های رشد خارجی

اخطاریه پلمب برای ۱۴۴ فروشگاه پوشاک در البرز

وضعیت مسکن در ایران طی سال‌های ۷۵ تا ۹۵

وب گردی

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!
ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد
تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک
بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است
بازتاب انتشار تصویر رهبر انقلاب در کنار سید حسن نصرالله و قاسم سلیمانی
قبرهای عجیب در شهر قم
صحنه عجیبی که دوربین‌ بیمارستان ضبط کرد
اولین عکس از شهاب حسینی در نقش شمس
صدور گذرنامه زیارتی موقت برای زوار اربعین
اسارت گسترده نظامیان سعودی به دست نیروهای یمنی
هشدار غیرعلنی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران/موافقت عربستان به آتش بس جزئی در یمن/روایت فارن پالیسی از تلاش آمریکا برای گروکشی از ظریف/هجمه رسانه‌های اماراتی علیه پادشاهی عمان
واکنش ایران به گزارش آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی/ممنوعیت سفر شاهزاده‌های سعودی به خارج بدون کسب مجوز/استقبال روسیه از طرح ایران برای امنیت در خلیج فارس،/اتهام جدید دولت آمریکا به استفاده دولت سوریه از سلاح شیمیایی
ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس
ساخت جزیره مصنوعی در ایران
احتمال مذاکره روسیه با ایران برای فروش پدافند هوایی

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!  (۳۷۱ نظر)

نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک  (۱۷۴ نظر)

جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس  (۱۶۵ نظر)

بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است  (۱۴۲ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

آیا ۶۰ درصد اقتصاد ایران دست چهار نهاد است؟ دولت و بخش خصوصی چه سهمی دارند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یارانه‌هایی که قطع شود، چه می‌شود؟/پاسخ وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به شایعات درباره ریاست صداوسیما/واکنش سردار نقدی به ادعای شناسایی دو جاسوس در دفترش/احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای جامعه روحانیت نبود  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

جزئیات مذاکرات ترامپ با تیم خود قبل از تصمیم حمله به ایران  (۹۶ نظر)