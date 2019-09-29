تابناک جهان » اروپا
272بازدید
‍ پ

Boris Johnson 'will collapse government' if EU refuse new deal and force election

Boris Johnson is drawing up plans to collapse his government in a last ditchbi d to force a General Election.
کد خبر: ۹۲۶۵۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۳۳ 29 September 2019

Boris Johnson is drawing up plans to collapse his government in a last ditchbi d to force a General Election.

The PM will demand that the entire Cabinet resigns with him on Friday, October 18 if the EU will not give him a Brexit deal.

Mr Johnson is gambling on Jeremy Corbyn being unable to form a temporary government within the 14 days required by law.

That means Britain would have to trudge to the polls in the depths of December.

And although Mr Johnson, whose party conference kicks off in Manchester on Sunday, would quit as PM he would stay Tory leader so he could fight the election.

But as the chaos would cover October 31, when Britain is due to leave the EU, MPs including Tory Dominic Grieve and Labour’s Hilary Benn are determined to get a three-month extension to stop us crashing out with no deal.

If Mr Johnson has resigned as PM he will not have to write the letter asking for delay required by law.

And that means Commons Speaker John Bercow would do it instead, postponing Brexit until January 31.

A Westminster source said: “We say the Speaker is constitutionally entitled to do this with Parliament’s support.”

The crunch comes when Mr Johnson faces the EU Council at a two day summit on October 17 and 18.

MPs have ordered him to either come up with a deal or ask for an extension. Mr Johnson says the UK will leave the EU on October 31 do or die, with no more delay under any circumstances.

His own civil servants would put him on the spot by either resigning or demanding a public declaration that they were ordered to be lawbreakers.

Ex-Civil Service head Lord Bob Kerslake said: “If I had been asked to act in an unlawful way I would make them say I was directed to do so.

“But the fact the PM lost so heavily in the Supreme Court makes it less likely he’d chance his arm again.”

Mark Serwotka, head of civil service union PCS, added: “We have raised this issue with the Cabinet Office and they recognise there is a potential problem with civil servants breaking the law. It’s a deplorable situation.”

The PM is instead trying to find loopholes which would allow him to legally refuse to ask for an extension.

One ruse would be to use EU law to trump the “no to no-deal” legislation put forward by Mr Benn and passed by MPs.

Another, uncovered by ex-Tory PM Sir John Major, is to get Cabinet ministers in their role as Privy Councillors to suspend the Benn Act until after Brexit.

But critics say such a move is insulting to the Queen because the Privy Council answers to the Crown.

Constitutionalist David Rogers said: “Any minister who did that should be thrown out of the Privy Council for breaking the oath they took to belong to it in the first place.”

The SNP now want Labour to join them in seeking a no confidence vote this week while the Tories are away.

They are prepared to accept Jeremy Corbyn as interim PM.

The SNP’s Stewart Hosie told Radio 4: “There is now no confidence that the PM will obey the law and seek the extension Parliament voted for.”

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is opposed to giving the Labour leader the keys to No10, even temporarily.

A Labour source said only: “Discussions continue on a range of options.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
johnson brexit brussel
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات افغانستان لایحه تجارت نگار قدسی کنی بوریس جانسون مجید تخت روانچی تالاخادزه
آخرین اخبار

زمان بازی پرسپولیس با ماشین سازی تغییر کرد

۲ شرط جذب هیئت علمی با مرتبه مربی

قبرهای عجیب در شهر قم

چگونه مطمئن شوم که او به من علاقه دارد؟

ترابیان: یک نفر همه کاره فوتبال و فوتسال است

وب گردی

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد
پدر داماد احمدی‌نژاد، کفش انتخابات پوشید/توضیحات پژمانفر درباره فایل ویدیویی مجادله اش با لاریجانی/اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات شرکت کنند، بر سرِ هستی و هویت خود قمار می‌کنند /تقدیر حسین شریعتمداری از روحانی
ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان
ماجرای هدیه لاکچری شبنم نعمت زاده به همدستش
توهین پژمان فر به لاریجانی: بی‌شعور
صحنه عجیبی که دوربین‌ بیمارستان ضبط کرد
بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است
تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک
زیباکلام: دستاورد نیویورک؛ پایان امید‌ها/تمجید کیهان از سخنرانی رئیس جمهور: آقای روحانی دست مریزاد! /آیا راه بهانه‌جویی بسته شد؟
اولین عکس از شهاب حسینی در نقش شمس
پاسخ فرمانده کل ارتش به تهدید عربستان
هشدار غیرعلنی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران/موافقت عربستان به آتش بس جزئی در یمن/روایت فارن پالیسی از تلاش آمریکا برای گروکشی از ظریف/هجمه رسانه‌های اماراتی علیه پادشاهی عمان
حکم زنی که روی خودروی پلیس کشف حجاب کرده بود: ویزیت و انجام عمل زایمان رایگان به جای یک سال حبس/قالیباف: با «جمهوری اسلامی» هم اگر ربا بر اقتصاد حاکم بماند، مشکلی حل نمی‌شود
حجاب عروس ملکه در حال رفتن به مسجد
واکنش ایران به گزارش آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی/ممنوعیت سفر شاهزاده‌های سعودی به خارج بدون کسب مجوز/استقبال روسیه از طرح ایران برای امنیت در خلیج فارس،/اتهام جدید دولت آمریکا به استفاده دولت سوریه از سلاح شیمیایی

نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس  (۱۶۵ نظر)

زیباکلام: اصولگرایان جوری انتقاد می‌کنند که گویی در سوییس زندگی کرده اند/لیلاز: دست برخی صاحبان قدرت، پشت ناآرامی‌های دی۹۶ بود/یک نماینده مجلس: قانونی وجود ندارد که صداوسیما، پاسخ افرادی را که به آن‌ها اتهام وارد می‌شود، پخش کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

آیا ۶۰ درصد اقتصاد ایران دست چهار نهاد است؟ دولت و بخش خصوصی چه سهمی دارند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یارانه‌هایی که قطع شود، چه می‌شود؟/پاسخ وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به شایعات درباره ریاست صداوسیما/واکنش سردار نقدی به ادعای شناسایی دو جاسوس در دفترش/احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای جامعه روحانیت نبود  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سه عاملی که مانع می شوند «هپکو» با دستور رئیس‌جمهور نجات پیدا کند!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک  (۱۰۰ نظر)

جزئیات مذاکرات ترامپ با تیم خود قبل از تصمیم حمله به ایران  (۹۶ نظر)