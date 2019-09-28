تابناک جهان » ایران
489بازدید
‍ پ

JCPOA parties are losing hope to save the deal

Despite failing to abide by their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the European parties of the deal threaten to withdraw from it, if Iran continues to reduce its own commitments. Meanwhile, Russia says the current course would lead to the total collapse of the deal.
کد خبر: ۹۲۶۴۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۸:۳۱ 28 September 2019

Tabnak – Despite failing to abide by their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the European parties of the deal threaten to withdraw from it, if Iran continues to reduce its own commitments. Meanwhile, Russia says the current course would lead to the total collapse of the deal.

According to a Press TV report, European leaders have threatened to start withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal in November if Tehran does not return to full compliance.

US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, and has since reinstated old sanctions and imposed new ones on Tehran in the hope of crippling its economy and forcing it into falling in line.

Since then, Europe says it has strived to preserve the deal, setting up a financial mechanism called INSTEX to help Iran circumvent US sanctions. But in reality not much has been achieved. Trade with Iran has not surged via INSTEX, and Europe has not stood up to the US over its illegal sanctions and unceremonious withdrawal from the historic deal. And yet Iran is the signatory being asked to cooperate.

Meanwhile, a senior Russian diplomat says the 2015 nuclear agreement Iran clinched with major world powers could be completely destroyed in foreseeable future, stressing the importance of finding a solution to solve the existing situation.

"It is necessary to somehow find a way out of the situation since there is quite a real prospect of full destruction of the deal in foreseeable future," Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said at a Moscow-Vienna video conference on Friday on the results of the 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He added that Iran is most likely to take the fourth step in scaling back its commitments under the nuclear accord, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in November.

"It will proceed like this until the moment Iran gets what it wants, in other words, the restoration of the balance within the framework of the nuclear deal between nuclear and economic commitments. This balance is now totally upset as a result of obstructionist policies by the overseas partners," the Russian diplomat said.

He added that Moscow reacted to Iran's measures to reduce its commitments "without enthusiasm, but with understanding" and noted that Tehran continued to patiently and completely complied with everything for a whole year as verified by the IAEA following the United States’ pullout from the nuclear deal.

Iran has so far rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

As a third and final step in its reduction of commitments, Iran activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges for research and development purposes after the Europeans failed to work within a 60-day deadline to meet Iran’s demands and fulfill their commitments under the multilateral deal.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran jcpoa nuclear deal
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات افغانستان لایحه تجارت نگار قدسی کنی بوریس جانسون مجید تخت روانچی تالاخادزه
آخرین اخبار

وجود ۱۰ هزار شعبه بانکی اضافه در ایران

بیت‌کوین ۲۲ درصد از ارزش خود را از دست داد

قیمت سکه شنبه ۶ مهرماه ۹۸

فاصله تورمی دهک‌ها کاهش یافت

استفاده از ATM به جای دستگاه کارتخوان خلاف است

دستاورد‌ سفر هیات ایرانی به نیویورک چه بود؟

سرخوردگی از «یک دولت روحانی»؛ حرکت به سمت یک «آقازاده هیاتی»

کاهش ۴ درصدی قیمت نفت طی هفته گذشته

آرامش به اقتصاد جهانی باز می‌گردد؟

صدور گذرنامه زیارتی موقت برای زوار اربعین

«عملیات نظامی بزرگ» یمن در جنوب عربستان

لاریجانی: بالاخره از تحریم عبور می‌کنیم

رایزنی دوباره وزرای خارجه ایران و پاکستان

منشا:خطیر از پول استقلالی‌ها در سوئیس آپارتمان خرید

شایعه مضحک درباره مدیرعاملی معاون جنجالی سابق در استقلال

وب گردی

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا
ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد
دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!
واکنش وزیر ارشاد به فتوای دو مرجع تقلید درباره سریال «شمس تبریزی»: با احترام به مراجع، قوانین کشور مسیر خود را طی می‌کند/۵ کشته و ۸۷ مصدوم در حادثه قطار زاهدان-تهران
پدر داماد احمدی‌نژاد، کفش انتخابات پوشید/توضیحات پژمانفر درباره فایل ویدیویی مجادله اش با لاریجانی/اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات شرکت کنند، بر سرِ هستی و هویت خود قمار می‌کنند /تقدیر حسین شریعتمداری از روحانی
ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان
توهین پژمان فر به لاریجانی: بی‌شعور
ماجرای هدیه لاکچری شبنم نعمت زاده به همدستش
برجام را کنار بگذاریم و در وضعیت صفر-صفر مذاکره کنیم
صحنه عجیبی که دوربین‌ بیمارستان ضبط کرد
زیباکلام: دستاورد نیویورک؛ پایان امید‌ها/تمجید کیهان از سخنرانی رئیس جمهور: آقای روحانی دست مریزاد! /آیا راه بهانه‌جویی بسته شد؟
درخواست سردار سلیمانی برای اعزام حزب‌الله به عراق
پاسخ فرمانده کل ارتش به تهدید عربستان
خارج شدن قطار زاهدان-تهران از ریل/ ۵ جان باخته، بیش از ۱۵۰ مصدوم و یک تن مفقود!
عملیات روانی رویترز درباره تغییر در برجام/افشای نقش کُردهای سوری در حمله به الحشد الشعبی عراق/واکنش ترامپ به میانجی‌گری‌های ماکرون بین آمریکا و ایران/کشته شدن بیش از ۳۰۰۰ غیرنظامی در حملات ائتلاف بین‌المللی در سوریه

نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس  (۱۶۵ نظر)

سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟  (۱۶۵ نظر)

زیباکلام: اصولگرایان جوری انتقاد می‌کنند که گویی در سوییس زندگی کرده اند/لیلاز: دست برخی صاحبان قدرت، پشت ناآرامی‌های دی۹۶ بود/یک نماینده مجلس: قانونی وجود ندارد که صداوسیما، پاسخ افرادی را که به آن‌ها اتهام وارد می‌شود، پخش کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟  (۱۴۰ نظر)

آیا ۶۰ درصد اقتصاد ایران دست چهار نهاد است؟ دولت و بخش خصوصی چه سهمی دارند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یارانه‌هایی که قطع شود، چه می‌شود؟/پاسخ وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به شایعات درباره ریاست صداوسیما/واکنش سردار نقدی به ادعای شناسایی دو جاسوس در دفترش/احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای جامعه روحانیت نبود  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سه عاملی که مانع می شوند «هپکو» با دستور رئیس‌جمهور نجات پیدا کند!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)