تابناک جهان » ایران
159بازدید
‍ پ

Iranian, Syrian DMs Review Mutual Cooperation

کد خبر: ۹۲۶۰۵۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۵:۵۹ 26 September 2019

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and his Syrian counterpart Ali Abdullah Ayyoub in a phone conversation underscored the need for increasing cooperation between the two countries to promote peace and stability in the region and Syria.

During the conversation on Thursday, General Hatami said that Tehran’s main policy is to preserve sustainable peace and security in the region.

He also stressed the need to boost cooperation between the two countries to improve stability and peace in the region and Syria.

General Hatami noted that the Syrian Army’s recent moves in downing the Israeli regime’s drones in Quneitra and Hama indicate the development of the Arab country's defensive power.

He expressed the hope that the two sides would increase their cooperation in different bilateral and regional spheres.

Tehran and Damascus in 2018 signed an agreement to broaden defense cooperation during a visit by General Hatami who had emphasized Iran's commitment to the Arab country's security.

"The document will define the areas of bilateral presence, participation, and cooperation in defense ties," General Hatami said after signing the document with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.

The defense agreement was signed after comprehensive rounds of negotiations between Iranian defense minister and Syrian officials, including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

General Ayyoub, for his part, lauded the role of Iran in helping the Syrian government achieve remarkable victories against terrorists and their sponsors.

“We will materialize our national interests in the light of bilateral cooperation and we won’t allow any party or country to affect the stable and solid relations between the two countries,” the Syrian defense minister said.

General Hatami arrived in the Syrian capital on Sunday afternoon at the head of a senior military and defense delegation.

Fars News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran syria defense
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مالیات پزشکان ابتکار صلح هرمز هپکو اراک تشکیل وزارت بازرگانی مجمع عمومی سازمان ملل متحد
آخرین اخبار

توهین پژمان فر به لاریجانی: بی‌شعور

«هنیه» با طرح آشتی ملی موافقت کرد

طرز تهیه چیزبرگر سیزده کیلویی

هشت کشور، بدون حضور خارجی‌ها امنیت خلیج فارس را تأمین می‌کنند/ چرا ایران «صلح هرمز» را پیشنهاد کرد؟

سکانس‌هایی از فیلم بازجویی یک جنایت

ژاک شیراک درگذشت

اسامی جانباختگان حادثه قطار زاهدان اعلام شد

حجاب عروس ملکه در حال رفتن به مسجد

تایید حکم فریدون تکذیب شد

امشب؛ نشست خبری روحانی در نیویورک

تکذیب خبر خرابکاری در مسیر قطار زاهدان - تهران

صخره‌های اولد هری از نمای نزدیک

پیشنهاد شروع کار پر در آمد با دستگاه برش لیزر

وب گردی

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

جزئیات مذاکرات ترامپ با تیم خود قبل از تصمیم حمله به ایران
کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا
جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس
نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است
اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ
دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!
واکنش وزیر ارشاد به فتوای دو مرجع تقلید درباره سریال «شمس تبریزی»: با احترام به مراجع، قوانین کشور مسیر خود را طی می‌کند/۵ کشته و ۸۷ مصدوم در حادثه قطار زاهدان-تهران
لحظه هجوم وحشیانه مار به سمت دختر جوان
معلمی که اقدام جالبش مورد توجه دنیا قرار گرفت!
درگیری ملانیا ترامپ با قیچی افتتاحیه
کار جالب پوتین در اوقات فراغتش
قیمت ارز در مسیر سقوط
یوفا بازی با تیم‌های ایران و عربستان را ممنوع کرد
میهمان ناخوانده روحانی در نیویورک
زمان پخش زنده رقابت‌های وزنه‌برداری قهرمانی جهان

نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۱۸۷ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس  (۱۶۵ نظر)

سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟  (۱۶۵ نظر)

ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود  (۱۵۱ نظر)

زیباکلام: اصولگرایان جوری انتقاد می‌کنند که گویی در سوییس زندگی کرده اند/لیلاز: دست برخی صاحبان قدرت، پشت ناآرامی‌های دی۹۶ بود/یک نماینده مجلس: قانونی وجود ندارد که صداوسیما، پاسخ افرادی را که به آن‌ها اتهام وارد می‌شود، پخش کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟  (۱۴۰ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

آیا ۶۰ درصد اقتصاد ایران دست چهار نهاد است؟ دولت و بخش خصوصی چه سهمی دارند؟  (۱۲۸ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یارانه‌هایی که قطع شود، چه می‌شود؟/پاسخ وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به شایعات درباره ریاست صداوسیما/واکنش سردار نقدی به ادعای شناسایی دو جاسوس در دفترش/احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای جامعه روحانیت نبود  (۱۲۴ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)