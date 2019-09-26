Iranian, Syrian DMs Review Mutual Cooperation

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and his Syrian counterpart Ali Abdullah Ayyoub in a phone conversation underscored the need for increasing cooperation between the two countries to promote peace and stability in the region and Syria.

During the conversation on Thursday, General Hatami said that Tehran’s main policy is to preserve sustainable peace and security in the region.

He also stressed the need to boost cooperation between the two countries to improve stability and peace in the region and Syria.

General Hatami noted that the Syrian Army’s recent moves in downing the Israeli regime’s drones in Quneitra and Hama indicate the development of the Arab country's defensive power.

He expressed the hope that the two sides would increase their cooperation in different bilateral and regional spheres.

Tehran and Damascus in 2018 signed an agreement to broaden defense cooperation during a visit by General Hatami who had emphasized Iran's commitment to the Arab country's security.

"The document will define the areas of bilateral presence, participation, and cooperation in defense ties," General Hatami said after signing the document with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.

The defense agreement was signed after comprehensive rounds of negotiations between Iranian defense minister and Syrian officials, including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

General Ayyoub, for his part, lauded the role of Iran in helping the Syrian government achieve remarkable victories against terrorists and their sponsors.

“We will materialize our national interests in the light of bilateral cooperation and we won’t allow any party or country to affect the stable and solid relations between the two countries,” the Syrian defense minister said.

General Hatami arrived in the Syrian capital on Sunday afternoon at the head of a senior military and defense delegation.

Fars News Agency