Boosting Defense Power, Iran’s Strategic Policy: Minister

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami highlighted the country’s preparedness to counter foreign threats and said the Islamic Republic’s strategic policy is to boost its defense and deterrent power.

“Given its geographical and strategic position…, the Islamic Republic of Iran decided to think about building national power derived from indigenous capacities in accordance with new regional and global conditions,” Brigadier General Hatami said, addressing a parliamentary meeting in Tehran on Tuesday.

“Thank God, due to the efforts and endeavors of all elements of the country, especially the Armed Forces, today, we have the ability to produce defense power proportionate to all kinds of threats,” he added.

The defense minister described achieving “national and strategic power” as the basis for maintaining full independence of the country and said, to that aim, the Islamic Republic needs to achieve strategic defense capabilities based on the experience of the early years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Accordingly, the strategic policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been defined as promoting defense power and active deterrence,” he went on to say.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

