Beijing will boost strategic cooperation with Moscow in all fields, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an article on the upcoming 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

Beijing will boost strategic cooperation with Moscow in all fields, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an article on the upcoming 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

According to him, China-Russia cooperation has reached unprecedented reached unprecedented highs.

The Chinese top diplomat also emphasized that Beijing intended to develop ties with neighboring countries, particularly building mutual trust.