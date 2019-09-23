EU to demand hard Irish border in a No Deal Brexit, Jean-Claude Juncker declares

The EU will demand a hard border in Northern Ireland if there is a no-deal Brexit, Jean-Claude Juncker has declared.

The European Commission President today explicitly confirmed fears that Brussels would insist on border checks between the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

But he insisted that - despite Boris Johnson's claims - Brussels will be "in no way responsible" if that happens after October 31.

Mr Juncker told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "We have to make sure that there will be no hard and physical border between the two parts of the Irish island and things have to be done on a level playing field.

"If these three objectives are met by the alternative arrangements, then we don't need the backstop.

"The backstop was never an instrument having been put in place for whatever will happen.