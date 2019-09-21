تابناک جهان » ایران
Iran to hold joint naval drills with Russia and China

Since the time Donald Trump’s policy of maximum pressure against Iran was launched, many observers predicted that the policy would push Iran closer to the Asian powers. Reports on an imminent military drill by Iran, Russia and China is the latest proof that the expectations were not baseless.
21 September 2019

Iran has announced plans to conduct joint naval drills with Russian and Chinese military forces in the international waters of the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman “in the near future.”

Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami, head of the international and diplomatic affairs of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the maritime exercises will be held trilaterally with navy forces of Russia and China in the north of the Indian Ocean and across the Sea of Oman.

“The drills pursue various objectives, namely sharing tactical and military experiences, but they can be political as well and are indicative of some kind of convergence among the participants,” Nezami added.

The Iranian military official stressed that the drills will be held for the first time since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, but made no mention of the exact date of the exercises.

Back in July, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi unveiled plans for a joint naval drill with Russia in coming months with the aim of boosting military cooperation between the two countries particularly with regard to naval forces.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nezami also announced that Tehran would soon host delegations at the level of military chiefs and defense ministers from certain regional countries, without further elaboration.

Pointing to a recent visit of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri to the Chinese capital of Beijing, Nezami further noted that joint military cooperation between Iran and China was on the rise, particularly in the field of manufacture, purchase and production of army equipment.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has warned that in case of any military action on Iran, the Islamic Republic would take the war into the aggressors’ own countries in such a way that nowhere on their soil would remain safe.

In comments at the opening of an exhibition of enemy drones caught by the IRGC forces, Major General Hossein Salami warned that anyone wanting to violate the Iranian borders will get hit.

“The threats from enemies taught us how to extend the range and destructive power of weapons,” the general said, highlighting the country’s advancements in the defense industry.

Apparently referring to the US and Saudi allegations that Tehran was behind recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities, he reminded the foes that Iran has the courage to claim responsibility for any action it takes.

