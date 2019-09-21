Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians Near Hebron

Israeli soldiers abducted, Friday, three Palestinians from Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Media sources said many Palestinians visited the village and the families, whose homes were demolished by the army two weeks ago, to express solidarity with them as they continue to be subject to constant invasions in addition to home and structures demolitions.

They added that the soldiers abducted the head of Tiwana Village Council, Mohammad Rib’ey, in addition to the coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committee, Fuad al-‘Amour and a member of the committee, identified as Ali Rashed Awad.