Iraq ready for providing services to Arbaeen pilgrims: Envoy

20 September 2019

Iraq's Ambassador in Tehran Sa'd Javad Qandil stressed the need for mobilizing all resources to offer services to Arbaeen pilgrims, saying that his country is prepared to serve three million Iranian pilgrims along with others.

In a meeting with the Custodian of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS) Holy Shrine in Qom Ayatollah Mohammad Saeedi on Thursday, he pointed out Iraq's move to register the most glorious gathering of mourners for Imam Hossein (AS), saying that Iraq's Embassy will provide extensive services to Arbaeen pilgrims to help strengthen relations between Iraq and Iran.

Given the coordination made between the two countries' officials including revoking visa requirements, this year's Arbaeen ceremony will be unique, he said.

Qandil also contended that holy shrines in both countries have helped establish profound bonds between the two nations.

Iranian and Iraqi organizations and institutes have signed agreements to ease pilgrims' visit to Iraqi holy sites.

Qandil met a number of Iranian sources of emulation in Qom, including Ayatollah Hossein Nouri-Hamadani, Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani and Ayatollah Nasser Makarem-Shirazi on Thursday morning.

IRNA

برچسب ها
iran iraq pilgrim
