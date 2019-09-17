نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
211بازدید
‍ پ

Britain's Supreme Court enters Brexit drama

The Brexit drama switches venues from Brussels to the UK Supreme Court on Tuesday for hearings on Boris Johnson's explosive decision to suspend parliament for over a month.
کد خبر: ۹۲۴۲۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۸ 17 September 2019

The Brexit drama switches venues from Brussels to the UK Supreme Court on Tuesday for hearings on Boris Johnson's explosive decision to suspend parliament for over a month.

The British prime minister's first talks Monday with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and top EU negotiator Michel Barnier ended with an admonishment from Brussels.

Juncker's office said Johnson was reminded that "it is the UK's responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions" to the existing divorce deal that the British parliament refuses to accept.

"Such proposals have not yet been made."

Johnson countered that there was a "good chance" of striking a new agreement if there was "movement" from Brussels.

"If we can get that done, we're at the races," he said.

But Johnson's political hand in the run-up to Britain's October 31 departure could be weakened by 11 judges who will hear the parliamentary suspension challenge on Tuesday.

Court proceeding could last until Thursday and the timing of any ruling is uncertain.

- Lying to the queen? -

The Supreme Court's entry into the three-and-a-half year saga stems from Johnson's "do or die" promise to take Britain out of the EU without any further delay.

Johnson suspended parliament until October 14 in what his critics cry was a blatant bid to keep his pro-European opponents from trying to get Brexit delayed.

The government counters that parliament is dissolved yearly at the end of every session and that Johnson was simply clearing the way for a new agenda following Theresa May's resignation in July.

The court must now rule on Johnson's motivation -- and whether it has the right to make political adjudications at all.

The High Court in England has sided with Johnson while its Scottish counterpart called the suspension "unlawful".

London's Queen Mary University law professor Sionaidh Douglas-Scott said the Supreme Court -- the highest legal authority in all of Britain -- has not faced a case of this kind since the 1600s.

She said the verdict could have monumental consequences not only for Brexit but also how the world's oldest parliamentary democracy functions down the line.

"If parliament is prorogued (suspended) with no remedy available then the balance of power is tipped far too heavily to the executive," she told AFP.

Former prime minister David Cameron -- the Conservative leader who resigned after losing the Brexit referendum in 2016 -- said he also thought Johnson was "trying to restrict the debate".

"It looked to me, from the outside, like rather sharp practice of trying to restrict the debate," he said.

A defeat for Johnson would leave him open to charges that he has effectively lied to Queen Elizabeth II, who gave the formal order to suspend parliament.

Britain's beloved monarch is the formal head of state and has little choice but to trust the prime minister when he asks her to end parliamentary sessions.

Johnson is already skirting the edges of the law by insisting that he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask his European counterparts to postpone Brexit for a third time.

Parliament has passed a law forcing him to ask the other European leaders for a delay if no compromise emerges from an October 17-18 EU summit in Brussels.

Johnson's hand is helped by widespread fears of what a chaotic "no-deal" end to Britain's 46-year involvement in the European project would have on businesses and the public.

The government has been forced to publish documents warning that this outcome could spark civil unrest and shortages of food and medicines.

Small groups of more moderate MPs on both sides of the political divide have reportedly expressed a willingness to back a compromise agreement.

The European Union would also prefer to avoid getting blamed for helping push one of its main members out without any safety arrangements.

But its leaders refuse to sign off on any deal that muddies the bloc's trading borders -- something they accuse Britain of trying to do.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
britain brexit supreme court
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آرامکو عربستان اردوغان شبنم نعمت زاده علیرضا صالح هپکو اراک انصارالله یمن
آخرین اخبار

بیانیه کانون وکلا درباره توقیف دارایی ایران توسط کانادا

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!

ترامپ: شرایط برای دیدار با رهبر کره شمالی مهیا نیست

واکنش هند به حملات به تاسیسات نفتی سعودی‌ها

گفت‌وگوی بن‌سلمان و وزیر دفاع آمریکا با اتهام به ایران

شگرد جدید دلالان رجیستری

گلایه از مسئولان بابت گران شدن برنج در محرم

یارانه ها امشب واریز می شود

انتقاد پگاه آهنگرانی از اظهارنظر بازیگران درباره همه‌چیز

واکنش وزیر بهداشت به موضوع «فرار مالیاتی» پزشکان

آماری از مدارس جدید تهران در آستانه مهر

بخشنامه‌ای پرماجرا برای طرح روی کیف‌ مدارس

نیمی از شعب بانک‌ها در کشور باید برچیده شوند/ فراخوان جنجالی مرسدس در کره/ ارتباط بانکی ایران و روسیه بدون سوییفت برقرار شد/ مقام مسئول: قیمت بلیت پرواز‌های اربعین گران نشد

وب گردی

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

باطراحی سایت فروشگاهی درآمد خود را چندبرابر کنیم

واکنش بازارهای جهانی به اتفاقات عربستان

اجاره سالن

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

گزارشگر فوتبال تلویزیون تا اطلاع ثانوی محروم شد / آیا اشتباه علیفر در حالت طبیعی بود؟ / صداوسیما، گزارشگران نورچشمی اما پراشتباهش را هم محروم می‌کند؟
واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه
باخت بزرگ غول‌های خودروساز وطنی به کارگاه‌های کوچک!
خروج ۵ میلیون بشکه نفت عربستان از بازار / پیش بینی دو برابر شدن قیمت نفت خام / درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای تلافی جویی از ایران
این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!
فوری: علیرضا بیرانوند از فوتبال ایران اعلام خداحافظی کرد!
عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران
واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد
لعنت امام مسجد قبا در مدینه بر قاتل امام حسین
جزئیات ثبت نام پذیرفته شدگان کنکور ۹۸ اعلام شد
ماجراهای غیرقابل پیش‌بینی در «پایتخت۶»
واکنش جالب پلیس لندن بعد از خوردن قیمه نذری!
هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!
سخنگوی قوه قضاییه: مسئولین و سلبیریتی ها از «سحر خدایاری» یاد می‌گرفتند/ سرانجام گاف‌های عجیب و غریب کار دست «سرهنگ علیفر» داد: محروم تا اطلاع ثانوی!
تصاویر آمریکا ازحمله یمن به ۱۹ نقطه تاسیسات آرامکو

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرأت دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا  (۱۰۰ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)

شکایت شرکت‌های دارویی علیه نعمت‌زاده/ اخلال ۱۸۵۰میلیاردی/ دفن ۵۰ میلیارد دارو در شهریار/ پدرم وزیر بود، اما ۵ سال بیکار بودم  (۹۱ نظر)

عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران  (۹۰ نظر)