نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
381بازدید
‍ پ

Australia Covered Up Chinese Cyberattack to Protect Trade – Report

Investigators pinned a cyberattack on China because the hackers used code and techniques has Beijing reportedly used in the past. However, the discovery was never made public in order to preserve trade ties with the Asian giant.
کد خبر: ۹۲۴۰۴۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۵۳ 16 September 2019

Investigators pinned a cyberattack on China because the hackers used code and techniques has Beijing reportedly used in the past. However, the discovery was never made public in order to preserve trade ties with the Asian giant.

Canberra refused to disclose that Beijing was behind a February cyberattack on its national parliament and three largest political parties, a few months before the May general election, Reuters reported Sunday, citing five unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The finding was originally made in March by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) – the nation’s cyber intelligence agency.

The agency’s report, which also included opinions from the Department of Foreign Affairs, reportedly recommended keeping the discovery secret to avoid hurting trade relations with China.

According to two sources, the attack gave the perpetrators access to policy papers on topics such as tax and foreign policy, as well as private correspondence between lawmakers, their staff and regular citizens.

News of the attack was shared with at least two Australian allies; the US and the UK, the source told Reuters. Both countries have declined to comment on the issue.

When contacted by Reuters, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied Beijing’s involvement in hacking attacks, saying that without proof, all allegations are “creating rumours” and “smearing others.”

“We would like to stress that China is also a victim of internet attacks,” the Ministry suggested in a statement to Reuters.

The office of the Australian prime minister and the ASD have also declined to comment.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner and the biggest buyer of Australian iron ore, coal and agricultural goods, according to CNBC. Beijing consumes over one-third of Australia’s total exports and sends more than a million tourists and students there each year.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china australia cyber attack
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح آرامکو عربستان اسدالله عسگراولادی رستاخیز علیرضا فغانی علیرضا علیفر شبنم نعمت زاده
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

باطراحی سایت فروشگاهی درآمد خود را چندبرابر کنیم

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

«درد و شکوه» آلموادور، سینما پارادیزوی مدرن!
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
گزارشگر فوتبال تلویزیون تا اطلاع ثانوی محروم شد / آیا اشتباه علیفر در حالت طبیعی بود؟ / صداوسیما، گزارشگران نورچشمی اما پراشتباهش را هم محروم می‌کند؟
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا
خروج ۵ میلیون بشکه نفت عربستان از بازار / پیش بینی دو برابر شدن قیمت نفت خام / درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای تلافی جویی از ایران
این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!
فوری: علیرضا بیرانوند از فوتبال ایران اعلام خداحافظی کرد!
واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد
مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال
عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران
درآمد روزانه یک جوان لیسانسه از فروش سبزی با فرغون
بازیکن اسبق فوتبال ایران بینایی‌اش را از دست داد
سخنگوی قوه قضاییه: مسئولین و سلبیریتی ها از «سحر خدایاری» یاد می‌گرفتند/ سرانجام گاف‌های عجیب و غریب کار دست «سرهنگ علیفر» داد: محروم تا اطلاع ثانوی!
واکنش جالب پلیس لندن بعد از خوردن قیمه نذری!
آیا معامله‌ای بین ایران و آمریکا در راه است؟/ «ایران» برای توافق احتمالی چه باید بکند؟

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا  (۱۰۰ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرات دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۹۰ نظر)

جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی  (۸۹ نظر)