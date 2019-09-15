نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
217بازدید
‍ پ

US needs 'serious changes' for possible Iran talks

The abrupt departure of former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton from the White House would not suffice for alleviating challenges facing Tehran-Washington potential negotiations, an Iranian political expert said on Saturday.
کد خبر: ۹۲۳۸۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۶ 15 September 2019

The abrupt departure of former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton from the White House would not suffice for alleviating challenges facing Tehran-Washington potential negotiations, an Iranian political expert said on Saturday.

Bolton, who is a well-known hardliner in the scene of U.S. political affairs, departed from the White House on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested, beside a host of other issues, an ease of restrictions on Iran, including sanctions relief and a possible agreement with a creditline proposal for Iran's oil trade.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed providing Iran with 15 billion U.S. dollar credit line to jump-start talks between Tehran and Washington.

Trump has suggested he might sign off on such a proposal, which would require the U.S. to advise financial institutions that they would not face penalties if they facilitate such transactions.

According to the western media, Bolton was strongly at odds with Trump and disagreed over the idea.

Bolton was a leading advocate of the Trump administration's so-called "maximum pressure campaign" aimed at pressuring Iran to negotiation table to ink a new deal on Iran's nuclear program, to curtail Tehran's ballistic missile activities and to brake Iran's pace to influence the region.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 under the pretext that the deal was not comprehensive. Besides, he said that it did not address the development of Iran's ballistic missile projects.

Subsequently, the U.S. administration launched a "maximum pressure campaign" and reinstated sanctions on Iran's economy, mainly on Iran's oil exports.

As a reaction to the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and its sanctions on Tehran and in a response to Europe's "inactivity" to save Iran's interests under the deal, Iran has, since May this year, decided to scale back its obligations under the JCPOA to build stockpiles of nuclear fuel and enrich low-grade uranium to a higher level of purity.

It also decided to start up advanced centrifuges to boost the country's stockpile of enriched uranium.

Following Bolton's departure, who is called by the Iranian officials a "warmonger," Trump has shown openness for a hoped-for meeting with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, perhaps later this month on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

Mohammad Ali Vakili, an Iranian political expert, said Saturday that the recent change in the White House and the reports showed that the United States has accepted parts of Iran's conditions for a possible negotiation on mutual issues.

The new developments would create a "positive atmosphere" as per the resolution of Iran-U.S. disputes, said Vakili.

Iranian officials have stressed that for any talks with the United States over the issues, Washington should return to the Iranian nuclear deal, from which it withdrew in 2018, and implement its obligation under the accord.

On a telephone conversation with his French counterpart on Wednesday, Rouhani stressed that there is no point in talks with the United States as long as it keeps sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

On the day, Trump told reporters that he might be open to sanctions relief on Iran. "We'll see what happens," he said.

Vakili believes that "for any agreement (between Iran and the United States), these changes (in U.S. political texture) are not enough."

The United States should accept that they should consider a range of privileges "including political and economic" for Iran, and this requires "serious changes" in the policies of incumbent U.S. administration, the Iranian expert said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump bolton iran talks
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح آرامکو عربستان اسدالله عسگراولادی صبا کمالی شفافیت آرای نمایندگان
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

«درد و شکوه» آلموادور، سینما پارادیزوی مدرن!
نسخه بدون سانسور فیلم رستاخیز در فضای عمومی منتشر شد
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا
مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال
جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی
درآمد روزانه یک جوان لیسانسه از فروش سبزی با فرغون
این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!
مقتدا صدر در تهران چه می‌کند؟!
بازیکن اسبق فوتبال ایران بینایی‌اش را از دست داد
اولین عکس منتشرشده از سحرخدایاری در کنار پدرش
لحظه فروریختن ۴۰ تن بمب بر سر داعشی‌ ها
خوردن موز در وعده صبحانه، ممنوع!
واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد
آیا معامله‌ای بین ایران و آمریکا در راه است؟/ «ایران» برای توافق احتمالی چه باید بکند؟

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۳۳ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۱۷ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)