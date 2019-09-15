نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
252بازدید
‍ پ

Trump floats mutual defense pact with Israel, days before tense poll

President Donald Trump said he had discussed a possible new defence pact with Israel during a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting the Israeli prime minister's close ties to the Trump administration days before Netanyahu faces a difficult reelection vote.
کد خبر: ۹۲۳۷۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۲ 15 September 2019

President Donald Trump said he had discussed a possible new defence pact with Israel during a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting the Israeli prime minister's close ties to the Trump administration days before Netanyahu faces a difficult reelection vote.

Trump did not promise to install a mutual defence pact, nor divulge further details of the conversation. The idea is generally popular in Israel, where the United States is the most important ally and defence partner.

"I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance ... between our two countries," Trump wrote in a pair of tweets Saturday.

The language of the tweets suggests he is contemplating a formal treaty, which would have to be submitted to the Senate for ratification.

Trump's announcement appeared to be an attempt to bolster Netanyahu ahead of the vote on Tuesday, but it fell short of the kind of grand gesture Trump had offered ahead of Netanyahu's first major election contest this year, when Trump said the United States would recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

"Politically speaking, this is a pretty weak gesture," said Natan Sachs, director of the Brookings Institution's Center for Middle East Policy. "Compared to recognizing the Golan Heights, this is pretty paltry."

Trump declined to publicly endorse Netanyahu's promise last week to annex parts of the West Bank if he is reelected, telling reporters he had nothing to say on the matter. The president also said he strongly doubts a report last week of Israeli spying on the White House.

Trump said he looks forward to continuing the discussion about a defence pact "when we meet at the United Nations" this month.

It is not clear whether Netanyahu will attend this year's United Nations General Assembly, which falls the week after the vote. If he wins, he is expected to attend and use the session to argue against international negotiation with Iran, something Trump has said he wants to do.

A mutual defence pact would tighten the US-Israeli military alliance against Iran, which Israel considers its greatest enemy. It could formally obligate the United States to come to Israel's defence in the event of an attack, adding an insurance policy to the alliance that would outlast Trump's tenure unless it was revoked.

Such an agreement would also give Netanyahu a positive development to point to amid a disagreement with Trump over the value of new negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program.

But the idea of a pact is not universally popular. Benny Gantz, a former chief of the Israel Defense Forces and Netanyahu's chief electoral rival, warned in a televised address Saturday that a formal security pact might "tie Israel's hands".

Netanyahu thanked Trump for Saturday's announcement, saying in a tweet that Israel "has never had a greater friend in the White House."

In an interview, Netanyahu said the formal security pact "will be a historical deal," and he took credit for Trump's interest in a military treaty.

"It is another historic agreement, and I have worked for decades to bring such agreements," Netanyahu said. A treaty, which he compared to the NATO alliance, "will bring greater security for the state of Israel."

The prime minister, who has built his second campaign of the year on his friendship with Trump and his commitment to Israeli security, had reportedly been exploring a formal US security agreement for months. Political observers in Jerusalem had speculated that an announcement might come the weekend before the election, when political bombshells are practically a campaign tradition.

Polling in Israel suggests a close race in what amounts to a do-over of the election five months ago in which Netanyahu declared himself the winner but was unable to assemble a coalition government.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa israel pact trump
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح آرامکو عربستان اسدالله عسگراولادی صبا کمالی شفافیت آرای نمایندگان
آخرین اخبار

فرمول تعیین نرخ سود بانکی تغییر می‌کند؟

تصادف ساختگی برای کلاهبرداری ۵۰۰ میلیونی از بیمه

جانبازی که زندگی بخشید

آخرین وضعیت مخازن سدهای تهران

شمار دانش‌اموزانی که امسال به کلاس اول می‌روند

تمدید اختیارات بانک مرکزی در مدیریت بازار ارز/ رنو و پژو دیگر جایی در ایران ندارند/ نفت ۸۰ دلاری را فراموش کنید/ خودروسازانی که گران‌تر از بازار می‌فروشند

ترمز به موقع قطار رشت به قزوین + فیلم

بررسی رانش زمین در روستاهای در معرض خطر

دستگیری ۷۵ قاچاقچی و کشف لوازم خانگی قاچاق

تهدید نظامی در انتهای فهرست دشمن است

کشته شدن چهار سرباز پاکستانی در مرز افغانستان

گفت‌وگوی مقامات کاخ‌سفید برای کاهش تحریم‌های ایران

طوفان هومبرتو، باهاما را درنوردید

واکنش ترامپ به کشتن سرباز آمریکایی به دست طالبان

پمپئو: ایران مسئول حمله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

«درد و شکوه» آلموادور، سینما پارادیزوی مدرن!
نسخه بدون سانسور فیلم رستاخیز در فضای عمومی منتشر شد
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا
مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال
جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی
درآمد روزانه یک جوان لیسانسه از فروش سبزی با فرغون
مقتدا صدر در تهران چه می‌کند؟!
این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!
بازیکن اسبق فوتبال ایران بینایی‌اش را از دست داد
اولین عکس منتشرشده از سحرخدایاری در کنار پدرش
لحظه فروریختن ۴۰ تن بمب بر سر داعشی‌ ها
خوردن موز در وعده صبحانه، ممنوع!
آیا معامله‌ای بین ایران و آمریکا در راه است؟/ «ایران» برای توافق احتمالی چه باید بکند؟
واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۳۳ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۱۷ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)