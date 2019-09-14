نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
331بازدید
‍ پ

Snowden says he was almost caught while stealing secret info

Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed mass surveillance technologies used by US special services, said in an interview with Guardian his plan almost failed near the end.
کد خبر: ۹۲۳۶۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۷ 14 September 2019

Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed mass surveillance technologies used by US special services, said in an interview with Guardian his plan almost failed near the end.

In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden says he had secretly hoarded documents on an abandoned computer, and was moving it, when a supervisor saw him.

"So I got stopped in the hallway as I’m taking this old machine back and a supervisor says: ‘What are you doing with this machine?’ And I look at him frankly and I say: ‘Stealing secrets,’" Snowden was quoted as saying.

They both laughed and Snowden went ahead with his work, Guardian wrote.

According to Snowden "there are no James Bonds" working inside an intelligence agency in the 21st century. He said the NSA increasingly chose to use contractors rather than employ permanent staff.

He neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of a scene from Oliver Stone’s 2016 movie, ‘Snowden,’ which shows him sneaking the documents out of the NSA by hiding an SD card, about the size of a small stamp, on a Rubik’s Cube.

"A Rubik’s Cube can be very useful and functions as a distraction device and also functions as a concealment device," he said.

Snowden's case

In June 2013, Snowden leaked classified information to journalists Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras, which revealed global surveillance programs run by US and British intelligence agencies. He explained the move by saying that he wanted to tell the world the truth because he believed such large-scale surveillance on innocent citizens was unacceptable and the public needed to know about it.

After leaking classified information, Snowden flew to Hong Kong and then to Moscow, arriving in Russia on June 23, 2013. He applied for political asylum to more than 20 countries while staying in the transit zone at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

On July 16, he applied for a temporary asylum in Russia, accepting Moscow’s condition to refrain from activities aimed against the US. On August 1, 2013, Snowden was granted a one-year temporary asylum. On August 1, 2014, he received a three-year residence permit, which was later extended until 2020. In July 2018, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the possibility of Snowden’s extradition to Washington in an interview with the RT TV channel.

The NSA and the Pentagon claim that Snowden stole about 1.7 mln classified documents concerning the activities of US intelligence services and US military operations. He is charged with theft of government property, unauthorized communication of national defense information and willful communication of classified communications intelligence information to an unauthorized person. He is facing up to ten years in prison on each charge.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
snowden surveillance nsa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح ماه محرم جان بولتون مقتدی صدر سحر خدایاری مایکل شوماخر کاروان اسرا نفتکش آدریان دریا اسدالله عسگراولادی صبا کمالی شفافیت آرای نمایندگان
آخرین اخبار

ایران منادی بزرگ وحدت در جهان اسلام است

آسیب به خود برای دریافت خسارت بیمه!

این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!

افشای سفر برخی سیاستمداران عراقی به تل‌آویو/بیانیه مشترک اتحادیه اروپا و ۳ کشور اروپایی درباره برجام/ طرح جدید سعودی ـ آمریکایی در شرق سوریه/ درخواست واشنگتن از جامعه جهانی در مورد خرید نفت ایران

افزایش ۳ برابری نرخ پارچه لباس فرم مدارس

رودست زدن به کلاهبرداران مدرن!

اسدالله عسگراولادی ثروتمندترین مرد ایران بود؟

اعتراض‌ها از بخش خبری ۲۰:۳۰ برای ایراد نشر اکاذیب

اضافه دریافتی از مسافران هوایی باید بازگردانده شود

خانه تکانی اسفند ماهی نظام

زیرگذر گیشا تا پایان سال به بهره‌برداری می‌رسد

شهردار اسبق صدرا فرار کرد

نوآورانه‌ترین اقتصادهای دنیا در سال ۲۰۱۹

مذاکره نمایندگان طالبان با مقامات کرملین

باهاما دو هفته پس از دوریان در انتظار توفانی دیگر است

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

بازتاب حضور مقتدی صدر در کنار رهبر انقلاب
پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی
نسخه بدون سانسور فیلم رستاخیز در فضای عمومی منتشر شد
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
واکنش خاص علی دایی به درگذشت سحر خدایاری
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا
خودرویی که قرار بود در ایران با نام «آذر» تولید شود، به روسیه رفت/ قیمت دلار هنوز بالاتر از شاخص تورم است/ شاخص ترامپ به ادبیات اقتصادی اضافه شد!
نامه معترضین به نتیجه کنکور ارشد ۹۸ به وزیر علوم
جالب‌ترین صف نذری در خمینی شهر!
ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران
جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی
لحظه سقوط افراد عزادار از سقف یک ساختمان
مقتدا صدر در تهران چه می‌کند؟!
دستور بازداشت هنرپیشه هتاک صادر شد
لحظه فروریختن ۴۰ تن بمب بر سر داعشی‌ ها

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۳۳ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)