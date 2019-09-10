نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
579بازدید
‍ پ

Following Trump’s failed peace initiative, Iran warns of new bloodshed in Afghanistan

The American peace initiative for Afghanistan hit a dead-end last week, with US President Donald Trump announcing the halt of talks between Washington and Taliban. Now the Islamic Republic warns of new foreign plot for triggering bloodshed in Afghanistan.
کد خبر: ۹۲۲۸۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۷:۲۹ 10 September 2019

Tabnak – The American peace initiative for Afghanistan hit a dead-end last week, with US President Donald Trump announcing the halt of talks between Washington and Taliban. Now the Islamic Republic warns of new foreign plot for triggering bloodshed in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has cautioned the Afghan warring parties against a plot that outsiders are hatching to trigger a new round of carnage across Afghanistan.

In comments on Sunday, Zarif voiced concern about the current circumstances in Afghanistan, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is warning that the aliens and aggressors may take advantage of the new situation in that country (Afghanistan) to launch a new round of slaughter and bloodshed in Afghanistan.”

“From our viewpoint, the invaders and occupiers must concede defeat and leave Afghanistan as soon as possible,” the Iranian foreign minister underlined.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran asks the whole (Afghan) warring parties to exercise self-restraint, abandon fratricide, and seriously avoid shedding the blood of innocent civilians until the achievement of a lasting ceasefire agreement and national reconciliation,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty, stresses the need for the whole Afghan people to own and direct any peace process, and is prepared to hold consultations and negotiations with all warring sides in Afghanistan under a regional initiative along with the neighbors, as well as the Afghan government and all Afghan groups in order to prevent the shedding of innocent blood and facilitate the achievement of a sustainable deal,” Zarif noted.

He finally pledged that Tehran would spare no “sincere and evenhanded effort” to help resolve the Afghan conflicts.

Zarif remarks come while the Taliban has condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend the ongoing talks with the group to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan as an "anti-peace" move.

"Now that US President Trump has announced the suspension of negotiations... this would not harm anyone else but the Americans themselves," the group said in a statement on Sunday.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump said he was calling off secret meetings scheduled for Sunday with Taliban representatives and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at Camp David in Maryland, US.

Citing a Taliban attack in Kabul last week in which 12 people, including a US soldier, were killed as the reason, Trump also cancelled the US-Taliban negotiations ongoing in Qatar for nearly a year.

The Taliban said the cancellation of talks would "lead to more losses for the US", "harm (its) credibility" and "show their anti-peace stance in (a) more clear way", Al Jazeera reported.

"Our struggle for the past 18 years... will continue until the foreign occupation is finished and the Afghans are given a chance to live by their own choice," said the statement.

The Taliban said the US negotiating team was "happy with the progress made so far" in Doha and the talks were held "in a good atmosphere".

"We had fruitful discussions with the US negotiating team and the agreement was finalized," said the statement.

The Taliban said it had even set September 23 as the inaugural day of another round of inter-Afghan dialogue in the hope that a deal with the US would be reached before that date.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran afghanistan taliban
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح ماه محرم سید مهدی صدرالساداتی فردو داستان اتم شب نهم محرم علیرضا فغانی سعید مرتضوی شبنم نعمت زاده تاسوعا عاشورا شب دهم محرم
آخرین اخبار

از "وزیر دارایی شدن دکتر محمد سجادی" تا "موضع رهبری درباره FATF"

ابلاغ قانونی و واقعی به چه معناست؟

محدود کردن مقدار سوخت‌گیری تعمدی است

تعیین تکلیف ۳۸ طرح سرمایه‌گذاری خارجی

میدان گازی بلال به ایرانی‌ها سپرده می‌شود

مسکو: اقدام هسته‌ای اخیر ایران تهدیدآمیز نیست

ترامپ: مشکلی با دیدار با روحانی ندارم

مراسم تعزیه خوانی تاسوعا

تاسوعای حسینی در کربلای معلی

قیمت واقعی ارز متاثر از نیازها و وضعیت تولید است

دبیرکل‌حزب‌الله: ای‌فرزند حسین، شما را ترک نخواهیم‌کرد

مراسم عزاداری شب عاشورا باحضور رهبر انقلاب

واکنش ظریف به تازه‌ترین ادعای واهی نتانیاهو

معاون نصرالله: اسرائیل ساخته و پرداخته آمریکا است

ترامپ مذاکرات با طالبان را «مرده» خواند

وب گردی

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟
کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟
پشت پرده محموله بزرگ قاچاق مرغ با پوشش آجر به مقصد عراق + فیلم
اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی
حواشی «چلوخورش» رییسی در میزبانی از سران قوا
سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم
جلسه دفاع باورنکردنی در دانشگاه
بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد
دستور ویژه رئیس قوه قضائیه درباره احکام سنگین یک پرونده: به سرعت تجدیدنظر و رسیدگی منصفانه شود +توضیحات سخنگوی دستگاه قضا
این موشک اسرائیل و عربستان را هدف قرار می‌دهد
چگونه فیلم سینمایی عملیات موساد در تهران ضبط شد؟
هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا، انگلیس و فرانسه به گام سوم برجامی ایران/رایزنی فرانسه و آمریکا درباره همکاری در تنگه هرمز/واکنش ایران به احتمال دیدار ترامپ و روحانی در نیویورک/انتقاد تند مقتدا صدر از دولت عبدالمهدی
عباس (ع) سلسله جنبان رادمردی و ایستادگی پای حق
آخرین مداحی حاج محمد باقر منصوری پیش از عروج

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۶۴ نظر)

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟  (۱۹۶ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۹۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۱۷۳ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۳۲ نظر)

مشخصات ماهواره جاسوسی USA 224 که از سایت سمنان عکاسی کرده است  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۱۹ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم  (۱۰۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۰۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده  (۱۰۱ نظر)

بعید می‌دانم امروز و فردا با اروپا به نتیجه برسیم/ گام سوم را برای کاهش تعهدات برجامی برمی‌داریم/ با فرانسه به نمایندگی از اروپا برای یک چارچوب پنج ماهه مذاکره می‌کنیم/ مخالفان رابطه صحیح و عادلانه ایران و آمریکا چه ‌کسانی هستند؟ / جزئیات گام سوم را امروز یا فردا اعلام می‌کنیم  (۹۹ نظر)

کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟  (۹۵ نظر)

جای خالی پلیسِ مورد انتظار در صحنه جرم!  (۸۹ نظر)

حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق  (۸۸ نظر)