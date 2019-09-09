نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
508بازدید
‍ پ

IAEA officially confirms the start of new nuclear activities by Iran

The announcement of the third step of Iran’s revision in its nuclear commitments coincided with an official visit of the IAEA’ acting director general to Tehran. Now the UN nuclear agency has issued a report, confirming the installation of advanced centrifuges by Iran.
کد خبر: ۹۲۲۸۱۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۱۹ 09 September 2019

Tabnak – The announcement of the third step of Iran’s revision in its nuclear commitments coincided with an official visit of the IAEA’ acting director general to Tehran. Now the UN nuclear agency has issued a report, confirming the installation of advanced centrifuges by Iran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that Iran is installing advanced centrifuges after warning signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal that the clock is ticking for them to salvage the accord.

In a statement issued on Monday, the United Nations nuclear agency said it has "verified that the following centrifuges were either installed or being installed...: 22 IR-4, one IR-5, 30 IR-6 and three IR-6s".

In its statement, the IAEA said the centrifuges had been installed at the Natanz facility. All of the installed centrifuges, it said, had been prepared for testing with UF6 (uranium hexafluoride), "although none of them were being tested with UF6 on 7 and 8 September 2019."

Iran has informed the agency in a letter dated September 8 that “it would reinstall the piping at two R&D lines to accommodate a cascade of 164 IR-4 centrifuges and a cascade of 164 IR-2m centrifuges,” the statement added.

Later on Monday, the acting head of the UN nuclear watchdog called on Iran to "respond promptly" to the agency's questions regarding Tehran's nuclear program, AFP reported. Feruta made the remarks while addressing the quarterly meeting of IAEA's Board of Governors a day after meeting high-level Iranian officials in Tehran.

The IAEA head said during his meetings in Tehran he "stressed the need for Iran to respond promptly to Agency questions related to the completeness of Iran's safeguards declarations," adding, "Time is of the essence."

“Yesterday, I visited Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials. We discussed IAEA verification and monitoring activities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as well as safeguards implementation pursuant to Iran’s Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol,” he said in his statement.

Feruta added, “The Agency continues to verify and monitor Iran’s nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA…. The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement. Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran continue.”

He concluded his remarks on Iran by saying, “The Agency’s work related to nuclear verification is always consistent with our mandate and established safeguards practice. It is independent, impartial, factual and professional. We will continue to work in this manner, which is essential for maintaining the Agency’s credibility, both now and in the future.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran iaea nuclear program
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح ماه محرم سید مهدی صدرالساداتی فردو داستان اتم شب نهم محرم علیرضا فغانی سعید مرتضوی شبنم نعمت زاده تاسوعا عاشورا شب دهم محرم
آخرین اخبار

هدف قطعی و کهکشانی رئال در تابستان ۲۰۲۰

ادعای جدید نتانیاهو درباره یک سایت اتمی دیگر در ایران

گران‌ترین تیم تاریخ فوتبال جهان معرفی شد + جدول

یک کشتی عظیم باری در سواحل جورجیا واژگون شد

چین: گام سوم ایران حاصل فشار حداکثری است

ابراز نگرانی آمریکا از خرید نفت ایران توسط چین

کدخدایی: برای شنیدن نقدها راجع به عملکرد شورای نگهبان گوش شنوا داریم/هادی خامنه‌ای: طرح حرف‌های بی‌حساب بر منبرها موجب تمسخر ارزش‌ها شده است

احتمال تحریم ترکیه توسط آمریکا به دلیل خرید اس-۴۰۰

آلمانی‌ها و هلندی‌ها بیشترین تماشاگران عزاداری یزدی‌ها

فینال تنیس اوپن آمریکا با قضاوت داور ایرانی

عربستان سراغ غنی سازی اورانیوم رفت

طولانی‌ترین تعلیق پارلمان انگلیس امشب کلید می‌خورد

درخواست وزیر خارجه رژیم صهیونیستی درباره برجام

بازیکن خارجی مازاد استراماچونی، به لیگ ژاپن ترانسفر شد!

کدخدایی: برای شنیدن نقدها گوش شنوا داریم

وب گردی

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟
کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
پشت پرده محموله بزرگ قاچاق مرغ با پوشش آجر به مقصد عراق + فیلم
اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی
مراسم ویژه دختران مجرد برای پیدا کردن همسر
حواشی «چلوخورش» رییسی در میزبانی از سران قوا
سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم
جلسه دفاع باورنکردنی در دانشگاه
بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد
دستور ویژه رئیس قوه قضائیه درباره احکام سنگین یک پرونده: به سرعت تجدیدنظر و رسیدگی منصفانه شود +توضیحات سخنگوی دستگاه قضا
این موشک اسرائیل و عربستان را هدف قرار می‌دهد
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا، انگلیس و فرانسه به گام سوم برجامی ایران/رایزنی فرانسه و آمریکا درباره همکاری در تنگه هرمز/واکنش ایران به احتمال دیدار ترامپ و روحانی در نیویورک/انتقاد تند مقتدا صدر از دولت عبدالمهدی
چگونه فیلم سینمایی عملیات موساد در تهران ضبط شد؟
ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۶۴ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۲۲ نظر)

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟  (۱۹۶ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۹۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۱۷۳ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۳۲ نظر)

مشخصات ماهواره جاسوسی USA 224 که از سایت سمنان عکاسی کرده است  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۱۹ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۱۳ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم  (۱۰۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۰۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده  (۱۰۱ نظر)

بعید می‌دانم امروز و فردا با اروپا به نتیجه برسیم/ گام سوم را برای کاهش تعهدات برجامی برمی‌داریم/ با فرانسه به نمایندگی از اروپا برای یک چارچوب پنج ماهه مذاکره می‌کنیم/ مخالفان رابطه صحیح و عادلانه ایران و آمریکا چه ‌کسانی هستند؟ / جزئیات گام سوم را امروز یا فردا اعلام می‌کنیم  (۹۹ نظر)