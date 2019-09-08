IAEA's acting executive to Iran to discuss nuclear deal

The acting general director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, is scheduled to meet on Sunday with Iranian authorities to address Tehran's recent step on the nuclear deal.

A report from the HispanTV channel quotes statements by Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, who points out that interviews with Feruta are part of the IAEA's interactions with the Islamic Republic.

The visit of the IAEA executive takes place following Iran's announcement to abandon the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan (JCPOA) or 5+1 nuclear agreement, due to the inaction of the United Kingdom, France and Germany that are signatories of the deal to counter anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the United States.

In this regard, Foreign Minister Mohammed Yavad Zarif sent a letter to the head of the Diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Federica Mogherini, with the announcement that Iranians will continue to work on nuclear research and development without limits.

Earlier, President Hasan Rohani said that with that step Tehran will expand its horizon in the nuclear industry for peaceful purposes.

The Iranian authorities say the Islamic Republic will return to the terms of the original Jcpoa, as soon as Europe finds solutions to ease the White House sanctions.