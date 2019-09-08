نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
301بازدید
‍ پ

IAEA's acting executive to Iran to discuss nuclear deal

The acting general director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, is scheduled to meet on Sunday with Iranian authorities to address Tehran's recent step on the nuclear deal.
کد خبر: ۹۲۲۵۵۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۴ 08 September 2019

The acting general director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, is scheduled to meet on Sunday with Iranian authorities to address Tehran's recent step on the nuclear deal.

A report from the HispanTV channel quotes statements by Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, who points out that interviews with Feruta are part of the IAEA's interactions with the Islamic Republic.

The visit of the IAEA executive takes place following Iran's announcement to abandon the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan (JCPOA) or 5+1 nuclear agreement, due to the inaction of the United Kingdom, France and Germany that are signatories of the deal to counter anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the United States.

In this regard, Foreign Minister Mohammed Yavad Zarif sent a letter to the head of the Diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Federica Mogherini, with the announcement that Iranians will continue to work on nuclear research and development without limits.

Earlier, President Hasan Rohani said that with that step Tehran will expand its horizon in the nuclear industry for peaceful purposes.

The Iranian authorities say the Islamic Republic will return to the terms of the original Jcpoa, as soon as Europe finds solutions to ease the White House sanctions.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iaea iran negotiation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هفده شهریور سامانه سماح گام سوم برجام ماه محرم سید مهدی صدرالساداتی فردو اینستکس شب هشتم محرم علیرضا فغانی کیاسر
آخرین اخبار

ارسال بیش از 30 هزار کامیون سلاح به سوریه از سوی آمریکا/واکنش آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی به تغییرات سانتریفیوژهای ایران/آغاز گشت‌زنی‌های زمینی مشترک ترکیه و آمریکا در شمال سوریه/ اعلام آمادگی انگلیس برای کمک به آمریکا جهت مذاکره با ایران

رییس باشگاه الاهلی: بحث اخراج برانکو صحت ندارد

محاکمه عراقچی برای عملکرد ۴۰ ساله در بازار ارز

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان

شادترین و غمگین‌ترین کشور ‌هر قاره کدام است؟

فیلم‌های تلویزیون در تاسوعا و عاشورای حسینی

تاسف دو کوه‌نورد ایتالیایی از وضعیت دماوند

تور «محرم» چند؟

ماجرای حمله به خانم طلبه همدانی چیست؟

حمله سگ اهلی به کودک ۷ ساله در بندرعباس

برخورد با قطار در ازنا جان عابر را گرفت

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟
انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟
مراسم ویژه دختران مجرد برای پیدا کردن همسر
پشت پرده محموله بزرگ قاچاق مرغ با پوشش آجر به مقصد عراق + فیلم
حواشی «چلوخورش» رییسی در میزبانی از سران قوا
جلسه دفاع باورنکردنی در دانشگاه
تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل
اطلاعیه خبرگان رهبری درپی مفقود شدن نماینده هرمزگان
پسر محمد مرسی درگذشت
سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا، انگلیس و فرانسه به گام سوم برجامی ایران/رایزنی فرانسه و آمریکا درباره همکاری در تنگه هرمز/واکنش ایران به احتمال دیدار ترامپ و روحانی در نیویورک/انتقاد تند مقتدا صدر از دولت عبدالمهدی
ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده
این موشک اسرائیل و عربستان را هدف قرار می‌دهد

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۹ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۲۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۹۶ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۳۲ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

چرا نتانیاهو از دیدار احتمالی مقامات ایران و آمریکا در نیویورک واهمه دارد؟!  (۹۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۹۱ نظر)

بعید می‌دانم امروز و فردا با اروپا به نتیجه برسیم/ گام سوم را برای کاهش تعهدات برجامی برمی‌داریم/ با فرانسه به نمایندگی از اروپا برای یک چارچوب پنج ماهه مذاکره می‌کنیم/ مخالفان رابطه صحیح و عادلانه ایران و آمریکا چه ‌کسانی هستند؟ / جزئیات گام سوم را امروز یا فردا اعلام می‌کنیم  (۸۷ نظر)

جای خالی پلیسِ مورد انتظار در صحنه جرم!  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا دستور تأسیس نیروی هوایی حشدالشعبی صادر شده است؟!  (۸۵ نظر)

حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق  (۸۴ نظر)