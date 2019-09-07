Iran Arrests 12 Filipino Nationals for Smuggling Fuel

The Iranian naval border guards detained several Filipino nationals in the country's territorial waters who were smuggling fuel from Iran.

"A cargo of smuggled fuel was discovered and seized in the waters of the town of Sirik due to the timely action of the border guards in rapid and surprise operations," Commander of Hormuzgan province's Naval Border Guards Colonel Hossein Dehaki told FNA on Saturday.

He added that the foreign tow was carrying 283,900 liters of gas oil, and added, "12 foreign nationals from the Philippines were arrested and legal measures are underway with regard to their cases via the judiciary bodies."

In a relevant development in July, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy stopped a foreign oil tanker in Lark Island in the Persian Gulf which was carrying 1mln liters of smuggled fuel from Iran.

The IRGC said at the time that the ship was seized in a surprise action during control operations and monitoring the vessels crossing the Persian Gulf with judiciary coordination and decree South of Lark Island after the IRGC was assured that it was carrying smuggled fuel which amounted to 1mln liters.

"The ship which enjoys the capacity to carry 2mln liters of fuel was sailing with 12 foreign crews to deliver the smuggled fuel received from the Iranian dhows to foreign ships in farther areas but it failed thanks to the IRGC Naval forces' vigilance," the statement said.

It added that the ship's case was being studied by the judiciary authorities, saying that the Iranian vessels stationed in the region do not hesitate even a moment to safeguard the Iranian nation's interests and wealth and carry out their security missions and confront organized smuggling of fuel firmly and vigilantly round the clock.

