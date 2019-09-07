Iran condoles with Zimbabwe over Mugabe's death

ranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has offered condolences over the demise of former Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe.

In a statement, Mousavi condoled with the Zimbabwean nation and government as well as Mugabe's family.

Mousavi hailed Mugabe's leading role as a national hero in his country's struggles for independence and freedom against colonialism, and said, "After the independence of Zimbabwe, Mugabe continued to defend the country's national sovereignty by strongly standing against foreign interferences.”

Mugabe also had close and friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the spokesman added.

ISNA