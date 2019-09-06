نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
217بازدید
‍ پ

As the EU goes ahead with INSTEX, the US sticks to its sanctions against Iran

At the same time as Iran’s announcement on taking a new step in reducing nuclear commitments, the European Union talks of advancements in establishing a long-awaited trade mechanism with Iran. However, the United States shows no sign of willingness to loosen its grip on Iran regarding the sanctions issue.
کد خبر: ۹۲۲۲۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۹:۲۱ 06 September 2019

Tabnak – At the same time as Iran’s announcement on taking a new step in reducing nuclear commitments, the European Union talks of advancements in establishing a long-awaited trade mechanism with Iran. However, the United States shows no sign of willingness to loosen its grip on Iran regarding the sanctions issue.

The European Union says there is "an advancement" in a long-anticipated trade mechanism, called the INSTEX, with Iran.

"There is an advancement when it comes to this instrument and the first transactions are being processed. It does take time but it is moving ahead so that process continues," the spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Maja Kocijancic, told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

Kocijancic emphasized the European Commission's reliance on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) being able to monitor Iran's activities. The United Nations nuclear agency has a "key role... in monitoring and verifying the implementation by Iran of the nuclear commitments" under the JCPOA, she said.

"Our commitment to the nuclear deal depends on full compliance by Iran," she said, noting that the EU based its assessment of that "on the reports done by the International Atomic Energy Agency."

Kocijancic pointed to the Iranian foreign minister's letter to the EU foreign policy chief and expressed "great concern" at Tehran's shrinking back from the 2015 nuclear deal.

She called on Iran to "reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments... and to refrain from any further measures that undermine the preservation and full implementation of the nuclear deal."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has informed French President Emmanuel Macron that the United States will not lift economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the White House.

The two presidents also agreed it was essential to “curb Iran's actions threatening freedom of navigation and commerce in the Persian Gulf,” the White House claimed in a statement issued late Thursday.

“President Trump reiterated that dropping sanctions against Iran is not going to happen at this time,” the statement said.

Macron has sought to arrange a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in order to end the tensions between the US and Iran since Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement.

During a joint press conference with Trump last week, Macron said he hoped a meeting between the presidents of Iran and the United States would take place "in the next few weeks."

“I hope [the meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Trump] could take place in the next few weeks,” the French president said, adding, "Nothing is for sure, things are eminently fragile."

However, the Iranian president dashed Macron’s hopes of a Rouhani-Trump meeting, saying the United States should lift all sanctions before Iran agrees to talks.

Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism.

Despite exerting “maximum pressure” on Iran, Trump has repeatedly offered to meet Iranian authorities and hold bilateral talks with no pre-conditions. Iran, however, says it will not negotiate under pressure.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran us sanctions eu
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عمار صالحی مهدی علی محمدی گام سوم برجام سرگئی لاوروف ماه محرم سامانه سماح شب هفتم محرم شهرستان بهمئی حوزه های انتخابیه یزد
آخرین اخبار

پست مهم آرسن ونگر در فیفا اعلام شد

سوگواری «زنان زیلایی» برای اباعبدالله الحسین (ع)

قانون ۹۰ به ۱۰ در دربی تهران اجرا می‌شود

واکنش مهم استراماچونی به درگیری بازیکنان استقلال

سارا بهمنیار تنها فینالیست ایران در اولین روز کاراته وان ژاپن

شرط بارسلونا برای موافقت با جدایی لیونل مسی

ذوالنوری: صدرالساداتی‌ها ربوده و مفقود نشدند

تبرئه متهمان حادثه سقوط جرثقیل در مسجدالحرام

آدیداس، ادعای باشگاه تراکتور و زنوزی را رد کرد+سند

اولین برد ایران در جام جهانی بسکتبال مقابل آنگولا

سرباز جوان به ۴ نفر زندگی بخشید

مرز خسروی از امروز بازگشایی می‌شود

مربی سازنده و قهرمان پرور کشتی جویبار درگذشت

ادعای نماینده قم درباره برادران صدرالساداتی

یک دیپلمات آلمانی رئیس جدید اینستکس شد

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

همایش بزرگ بلاک چین

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

شکست در استانبول، هیجان در تهران
ریزش وحشتناک پل همراه با عابران و خودرو
مشخصات ماهواره جاسوسی USA 224 که از سایت سمنان عکاسی کرده است
روایت فرمانده ناو توقیفی انگلیس از رویارویی با سپاه
تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا
اعتراض به سخنرانی یک منصوب رهبری برای سخنرانی منصوب دیگر ایشان!/ روشن ‌کردن آتش دوقطبی میان منصوبان رهبری/ برخی حکم رهبری را برای دوستان‌شان می‌پسندند، برای دیگران نه!
مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!
واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
اسیدپاشی به دختر و پسر تهرانی سرقرار
سمت عجیب یک کارمند در اداره دولتی ایرانشهر
صحنه عجیبی که یک موتورسوار رقم زد
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود
ایده جالب پزشک کرجی برای تشکر از معلمش
عقد دختر ۱۰ ساله با پسر ۲۲ ساله باطل شد

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۸ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۹۶ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۱۹ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۸۸ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۷۵ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون  (۱۶۰ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)

واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران  (۱۲۷ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۱۳ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)