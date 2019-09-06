As the EU goes ahead with INSTEX, the US sticks to its sanctions against Iran

At the same time as Iran’s announcement on taking a new step in reducing nuclear commitments, the European Union talks of advancements in establishing a long-awaited trade mechanism with Iran. However, the United States shows no sign of willingness to loosen its grip on Iran regarding the sanctions issue.

The European Union says there is "an advancement" in a long-anticipated trade mechanism, called the INSTEX, with Iran.

"There is an advancement when it comes to this instrument and the first transactions are being processed. It does take time but it is moving ahead so that process continues," the spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Maja Kocijancic, told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

Kocijancic emphasized the European Commission's reliance on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) being able to monitor Iran's activities. The United Nations nuclear agency has a "key role... in monitoring and verifying the implementation by Iran of the nuclear commitments" under the JCPOA, she said.

"Our commitment to the nuclear deal depends on full compliance by Iran," she said, noting that the EU based its assessment of that "on the reports done by the International Atomic Energy Agency."

Kocijancic pointed to the Iranian foreign minister's letter to the EU foreign policy chief and expressed "great concern" at Tehran's shrinking back from the 2015 nuclear deal.

She called on Iran to "reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments... and to refrain from any further measures that undermine the preservation and full implementation of the nuclear deal."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has informed French President Emmanuel Macron that the United States will not lift economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the White House.

The two presidents also agreed it was essential to “curb Iran's actions threatening freedom of navigation and commerce in the Persian Gulf,” the White House claimed in a statement issued late Thursday.

“President Trump reiterated that dropping sanctions against Iran is not going to happen at this time,” the statement said.

Macron has sought to arrange a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in order to end the tensions between the US and Iran since Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement.

During a joint press conference with Trump last week, Macron said he hoped a meeting between the presidents of Iran and the United States would take place "in the next few weeks."

“I hope [the meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Trump] could take place in the next few weeks,” the French president said, adding, "Nothing is for sure, things are eminently fragile."

However, the Iranian president dashed Macron’s hopes of a Rouhani-Trump meeting, saying the United States should lift all sanctions before Iran agrees to talks.

Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism.

Despite exerting “maximum pressure” on Iran, Trump has repeatedly offered to meet Iranian authorities and hold bilateral talks with no pre-conditions. Iran, however, says it will not negotiate under pressure.