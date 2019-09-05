نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
87بازدید
‍ پ

Iran’s defense, security power impenetrable, invincible: IRGC cmdr.

کد خبر: ۹۲۲۱۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۳۶ 05 September 2019

The chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the country’s military and security power is impenetrable and invincible, adding that the country's enemies are aware of this fact.

Speaking during inspection of the IRGC’s units and personnel in the Bushehr region in southern Iran, Major General Hossein Salami said on Thursday that the military power of the Islamic Republic has been put to test time and again.

“Our enemies are only aware of a small part of the reality of our defense capability. However, they know that the military and security power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is impenetrable and invincible,” IRGC’s chief commander said.

The Islamic Republic’s deterrent capability has been built up on the basis of its ability to “subjugate great enemies,” he said, adding that by enhancing this power, the defense forces are prepared to guard the country’s national security, borders, independence, and territorial integrity on a daily basis.

"We have developed our [military] equipment and power based on the strategy of overcoming extra-regional arrogant powers, and have demonstrated parts of that [strategy] in different fields and certain operational theaters," Iran's top military commander said.

‘Proven regional power’

Iran’s enemies have borne witness to both the technological capacity of its military equipment and the conviction of its servicemen to defend the values representing its Islamic Revolution, the IRGC chief commander stated.

“We are a proven power in the region and, therefore, (the enemies) will be observing our true power in practice,” Salami concluded.

Following the Islamic Revolution’s victory in 1979, the Islamic Republic concentrated a major part of its efforts on boosting its defensive military might.

The conviction, combined with nationwide commitment to guarding the IRGC’s achievements, earned the nation its triumph in the 1980-88 Iraqi imposed war.

Iran has ever since been relying exclusively on indigenous contribution in order to reinforce the savvy and level of operational performance of its military.

The status of the country’s combat readiness and alertness in the face of potential intrusion manifested itself most recently in June, when the IRGC downed a trespassing American drone in southern Iran, and in July, when the elite force detained a British tanker that had violated maritime laws in the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Press TV

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran defense irgc
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عمار صالحی علی اصغر مونسان گام سوم برجام سرگئی لاوروف ماه محرم سامانه سماح شب ششم محرم شهرستان بهمئی حوزه های انتخابیه اقلیتهای دینی
آخرین اخبار

انصارالله یمن مذاکره با آمریکا را تکذیب کرد

فرانسه خواستار پایبندی ایران به تعهدات برجام شد

تاثیرات ویرانگر عملیات مقاومت بر صهیونیست‌ها

ظریف خبر داد: اعلام رسمی اجرای گام سوم به موگرینی

واکنش استاندار قم به مفقود شدن صدرالساداتی‌ها

گفت‌وگوی وزرای خارجه انگلیس و عمان در خصوص ایران

تامین نیاز دارو و مواد اولیه داروسازی‌ها برای یک سال

خبر دادسرای ویژه روحانیت درباره برادران صدرالساداتی

افشای جزئیات جدیدی درباره زندگی البغدادی

شناسایی عوامل سوء استفاده از حجاج و قاچاق گوشی

واکنش پمپئو به تعیین پاداش برای اخلال در کار سپاه

برنامه فضایی ایران، پوشش موشک‌های بالستیک است

تاکید رئیس قوه قضاییه بر احیای پلیس قضایی

اعتراف صریح آمریکا به گفتگو با جنبش انصارالله

افت شدید فروش سینما تا پایان سال تداوم می‌یابد؟

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

همایش بزرگ بلاک چین

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

شکست در استانبول، هیجان در تهران
ریزش وحشتناک پل همراه با عابران و خودرو
مشخصات ماهواره جاسوسی USA 224 که از سایت سمنان عکاسی کرده است
روایت فرمانده ناو توقیفی انگلیس از رویارویی با سپاه
اعتراض به سخنرانی یک منصوب رهبری برای سخنرانی منصوب دیگر ایشان!/ روشن ‌کردن آتش دوقطبی میان منصوبان رهبری/ برخی حکم رهبری را برای دوستان‌شان می‌پسندند، برای دیگران نه!
تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا
جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰
مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!
واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
اسیدپاشی به دختر و پسر تهرانی سرقرار
وصیت مهدی شادمانی عملی شد
گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!
سمت عجیب یک کارمند در اداره دولتی ایرانشهر
واکنش آمریکا به حمله تلافی‌جویانه حزب‌الله به اسرائیل/ عصبانیت وزیر خارجه بحرین از اقدام تلافی‌جویانه حزب‌الله/ واکنش روسیه به حمله هوایی آمریکا به ادلب سوریه/ رایزنی پادشاه اردن با امیر قطر درباره تقویت روابط دوجانبه
صحنه عجیبی که یک موتورسوار رقم زد

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۶ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۹۶ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۱۹ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۷۵ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون  (۱۶۰ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)

رئیسی پاسخ روحانی را داد؟/سؤال عارف از نخبگان دنیا درباره دونالد ترامپ/منشأ بسیاری از پرونده‌ها در دستگاه قضایی بانک‌ها هستند/روایت سعید جلیلی از دولت سایه  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران  (۱۲۷ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)