مزایده فروش موفق‌ترین استارت آپ گردشگری
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
268بازدید
‍ پ

Airstrike targeted Al Qaeda leadership in Syria, U.S. military says

The American military conducted an airstrike against al Qaeda in Syria (AQ-S) “leadership at a facility north of Idlib, Syria” earlier today, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). It is the second time the U.S. has struck al Qaeda operatives in Syria since late June.
کد خبر: ۹۲۱۲۶۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۳ 01 September 2019

The American military conducted an airstrike against al Qaeda in Syria (AQ-S) “leadership at a facility north of Idlib, Syria” earlier today, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). It is the second time the U.S. has struck al Qaeda operatives in Syria since late June.

The “operation targeted AQ-S leaders responsible for attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.” CENTCOM adds that the “removal of this facility will further degrade their ability to conduct future attacks and destabilize the region.”

The U.S. military did not identify the specific individuals or organizations that were put in its crosshairs, nor did it elaborate on the threat they pose.

“Northwest Syria remains a safe haven where AQ-S leaders actively coordinate terrorist activities throughout the region and in the West,” CENTCOM’s statement reads “With our allies and partners, we will continue to target violent extremists to prevent them from using Syria as a safe haven.”

Jihadists on social media reported on the airstrike hours before the U.S acknowledged it. Some Telegram channels shared a short video allegedly showing the scene of the bombing. Screenshots of that footage can be seen above and below.

According to various al Qaeda-associated Telegram channels, the facility that was bombed belonged to Ansar al-Tawhid. The location was either a headquarters or safe house for Ansar al-Tawhid, and members of another organization, Hurras al-Din (or the Guardians of Religion), may have been visiting at the time.

Both Ansar al-Tawhid and Hurras al-Din are part of al Qaeda’s international network. However, al Qaeda’s precise hierarchy inside Syria is not publicly known after years of leadership disputes and infighting have muddied the picture.

Hurras al-Din (HAD) is led by al Qaeda veterans. Its overall leader is Abu al-Qassam (a.k.a. Khalid al-Aruri), according to a monitoring team that reports to the United Nations Security Council. Al-Qassam was once one a top deputy to Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the founder of al Qaeda in Iraq, and has myriad ties to other al Qaeda actors.

On June 30, the U.S. bombed an alleged training facility near Aleppo Province, where current or recently fired HAD members were stationed. At the time, CENTCOM issued a statement similar to the one posted today, highlighting the threat posed to the West by al Qaeda leaders living in northwestern Syria, but not providing much detail. It appears that the June 30 bombing killed several jihadists who were recently involved in a dispute with their HAD comrades. [See FDD’s Long War Journal report, US military targets al Qaeda operatives in Syria.]

Ansar al-Tawhid is thought to be the latest incarnation of a group first known as Jund al-Aqsa, which was an al Qaeda front group. Although some reports identified Jund al-Aqsa as an Islamic State-affiliated group, that wasn’t accurate. Some of the organization’s cadres defected to the so-called caliphate, but much of the group remained in al Qaeda’s orbit. Indeed, Jund al-Aqsa’s leaders signaled their loyalty to Ayman al-Zawahiri and al Qaeda’s senior leadership on multiple occasions.

Ansar al-Tawhid emerged in early 2018, after jihadi infighting caused problems for several months. According to some reports, Ansar al-Tawhid was formed after its leader, Abu Diyab al-Sarmini, met with the head of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Muhammad al-Julani. HTS and Julani have been in the middle of various cantankerous disagreements over leadership and strategy in Syria.

Not long after both groups emerged in 2018, Ansar al-Tawhid and HAD formed a joint venture known as Hilf Nusrat al-Islam. That union appears to have been short lived, though various al Qaeda-affiliated groups in Syria continue to cooperate with one another, as well as other insurgents.

Ansar al-Tawhid has been heavily involved in the fighting against Bashar al-Assad’s regime and its allies. In particular, the group’s members have been trying to thwart a regime offensive in southern Idlib province and the surrounding areas.

Earlier this month, Ansar al-Tawhid claimed a joint operation alongside the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP), which is also affiliated with al Qaeda. The two targeted regime forces with heavy artillery in or near the town of Sukayk. Assad’s forces and their allies advanced on Sukayk in the southern part Idlib province. A copy of Ansar al-Tawhid’s statement claiming cooperation with the TIP in Sukayk can be seen above. The two have worked together in other attacks as well.

Ansar al-Tawhid has also trumpeted its attacks on Russian-backed forces. In mid-August, the group released photos and a video documenting a missile launch that allegedly targeted Russia’s proxies. One of the images can be seen below.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
al-qaeda airstrike syria
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مهدی شادمانی علی اصغر پیوندی گروه هفت اردوگاه شهید باهنر لایحه تجارت ماهاتیر محمد محمد سرافراز سامانه سماح حوزه های انتخابیه کرمانشاه
آخرین اخبار

انهدام یکی از شبکه‌های عرفان‌های نوظهور در سیرجان

دستگیری زوج سارق پس از یک میلیارد سرقت از منازل

تعویض پرچم حرم امام حسین (ع) در کربلا

شرایط «کفالت» پدر و مادر در تامین اجتماعی

کاهش ۴۰ درصدی قیمت خودرو در بازار/ سقف سهام‌داری افراد در بانک‌ها تغییر می کند/ عضو شورای فقهی بانک مرکزی: بانکداری ما پوسته بدون ربا دارد، اما محتوای آن ربوی است

حناچی: نمایشگاه عطرسیب امسال متفاوت است

بانک شیر مادر مشکل فقهی ندارد

بانکداری اسلامی کاملا قابلیت اجرایی شدن دارد

۵۹ شهر کشور دچار تنش آبی است

کمک داوطلبان انتخابات به اماکن مذهبی جرم است

چشمک زیدان به شکار لحظه آخر رئال درپنجره تابستان

وب گردی

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

دانلود جدیدترین آهنگ ها

درمان سرماخوردگی در بارداری بدون دارو

چرا قیمت کالاها ارزان نشد؟

فراهم شدن امکان واریز وجه نقد خارج از شعبه

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

نوحه ها و سروده‌های عاشورایی
واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران
سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟
واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون
رئیسی پاسخ روحانی را داد؟/سؤال عارف از نخبگان دنیا درباره دونالد ترامپ/منشأ بسیاری از پرونده‌ها در دستگاه قضایی بانک‌ها هستند/روایت سعید جلیلی از دولت سایه
هدیه به فردی که ماشه اسقاط پهپاد را فشار داد
فالش خوانی جنجالی محمدرضا گلزار؛ برای موسیقی به کنسرت می‌رویم؟!
فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد
آذری جهرمی: ماهواره ناهید اینجاست/ اگر آمریکایی‌ها تصویر با کیفیت دارند، محل دقیق اصابت راکت ما به پهپادشان را نشان دهند!
مهدی شادمانی درگذشت
نواده تیمور لنگ الان چه می کند؟
انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی
ابطحی: روحانی قبل از انقلاب می‌گفت «بی‌حجاب» را باید «اعدام» کرد/روایت پزشکیان از سرنوشت دولت‌مردان بعد از انقلاب: از «موسوی» تا «احمدی‌نژاد» و «روحانی»
آقازاده شهردار قم: از آمریکا به ایران برنمی‌گردم!
حکم شلاق برای گلزن ایران در جام جهانی

به نظر شما، اولین اقدام و اولویت مدیرعامل جدید ایران خودرو چه باید باشد؟  (۳۰۰ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۶۱ نظر)

اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!  (۲۴۴ نظر)

ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!  (۲۴۱ نظر)

اگر نتیجه ملاقات با فردی، آبادانی کشور است، دریغ نمی‌کنم/بعضی مدام می‌گویند مذاکره چه خاصیتی دارد/اگر بنا باشد با فشار به مردم کشور را اداره کنیم که هر کسی بلد است کشور را اداره کند  (۲۲۵ نظر)

حمایت مسعود پزشکیان از دو نماینده بازداشت شده: در حق این دو نفر ظلم شده است!  (۲۱۳ نظر)

شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"  (۱۸۸ نظر)

گاف عجیب رئیس نظام پزشکی با شرط گذاشتن برای اجرای قانون!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

اگر کسی بخواهد با «حسن روحانی» عکس بگیرد، باید همه تحریم‌ها را بردارد/به گفته واشنگتن نیست که ما بمب اتم بسازیم یا نسازیم/ما اهل مذاکره بوده و هستیم  (۱۶۳ نظر)

هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند  (۱۶۲ نظر)

تمام توان ما در مذاکره مردم هستند/ دولت اگر قدرتمند نباشد، مردم زندگی خوشی را تجربه نخواهند کرد/ بزرگترین ضرر در کشور، اشتباه دخالت و نظارت است/ برای از بین بردن فساد باید همه چیز شفاف باشد/ فساد در تاریکی رخ می‌دهد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی آزاد شد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)

دیدار آیت‌الله یزدی و آیت‌الله آملی لاریجانی در شورای نگهبان/وزارت ورزش: تلاش می‌کنیم برای زنان بلیت فروشی عادی داشته باشیم  (۱۳۷ نظر)

رئیسی پاسخ روحانی را داد؟/سؤال عارف از نخبگان دنیا درباره دونالد ترامپ/منشأ بسیاری از پرونده‌ها در دستگاه قضایی بانک‌ها هستند/روایت سعید جلیلی از دولت سایه  (۱۳۴ نظر)