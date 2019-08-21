Iran’s oil tanker suffers technical failure at Red Sea

One of the oil tankers of the National Iranian Tanker Company has developed technical failure in the Red Sea, NITC said on Wednesday.

According to NITC public relations office, technical failure occurred on HELM 75-mile off Yanbu port at the Red Sea.

NITC technical manager Jabal Ameli said the tanker’s staff are trying to remove the technical problem, adding that the ship is in a stable situation.

Fortunately, the tanker crew are safe and sound, he noted.

Yanbu is a port city at the Red Sea coast of western Saudi Arabia.

IRNA