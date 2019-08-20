نسخه اصلی
Controversies persist despite the release of the Iranian oil tanker

Although the Iranian oil tanker seized by the British forces was released by the order of the Gibraltar court, it seems that controversies on the issue are still in place. While the US is trying to blackmail other countries not to accept the Iranian tanker, an Iranian official asks for compensation for the illegal seizure of the vessel.
According to the reports, the United States has threatened those potentially assisting the return of an Iranian-operated supertanker that has been released by Gibraltar after more than a month of detention there by Britain.

A State Department official was cited by Reuters as saying on Monday that aiding the vessel dubbed Adrian Darya 1 has “potential criminal consequences.”

The US official, who was relaying the threat against provision of assistance to the supertanker, said Washington had conveyed its "strong position" to the government in Greece as well as all Mediterranean ports regarding likely facilitation of Adrian Darya 1’s journey.

The official alleged that Adrian Darya 1 was in the service of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite defense force, which Washington has unilaterally blacklisted as a “terrorist organization.”

The official added that any efforts to assist the tanker could be considered as providing material support to “a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,” Reuters added.

Also on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed frustration over the decision to release the tanker “in an implicit rebuke to ally Britain,” Reuters said. "It's very unfortunate that that ship was released," Pompeo told Fox News when asked if the move was a mistake by the British.

Earlier on Monday, the Islamic Republic warned the United States against any attempt at seizing the Iran-headed ship.

Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi had said on Sunday his force is ready to send a flotilla to escort the tanker. On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi also warned of “heavy consequences” if the United States renewed its seizure request. “Such an action, and even the talk of it would endanger shipping safety in open seas,” he said.

“Iran has issued the necessary warnings through official channels, especially the Swiss embassy, to American officials not to commit such an error because it would have heavy consequences,” Mousavi added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi says Iran should be compensated for the seizure of the oil tanker. Raisi, says the release is not enough and Iran has to be compensated by those behind the seizure which Iranian officials have described as “state piracy”.

“The amount of time that it was seized will not be compensated just by it being freed,” the judiciary chief was quoted as saying Monday. “Damages must be paid so that it becomes a lesson for all those who act contrary to international regulations,” he added.

