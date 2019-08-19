نسخه اصلی
Top Commander: US Invitation for Talks Not to Deceive Iran

تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۵۱ 19 August 2019

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said that the US calls and other countries' attempts to coax Tehran into sitting to the negotiations table with Washington are doomed to failure.

The Islamic Republic of Iran under the leadership of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will continue its path with unity, strong will and active resistance, General Baqeri said in Tehran on Monday.

"Iran will never be deceived by invitation to negotiation and the good and bad cop policies," he added.

General Baqeri also said that the US attempts to form a coalition and implement new plots in the Persian Gulf have all failed.

He added that the recent incidents, including downing of the intruder US spy drone, seizure of the violator British oil tanker and finally freedom of the Iranian tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar all show this reality that the Islamic Republic continues its path to materialize its revolution causes powerfully.

Tehran has several times stressed that it would never return to the negotiating table with the US under Washington’s pressures, saying that the White House sanctions had been ineffective and would not produce desired results.

In relevant remarks last Wednesday, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami warned that the US officials' offer for negotiations with Iran was aimed at deceiving the country and breaking its resistance morale.

"The logic of talks is stuck today and the nation knows that whatever the enemy says is a prescription for our defeat as it wants our surrender and not honor because negotiations is nothing but deception and is a way for the enemy's stronger hegemony," General Salami said, addressing a ceremony in the Northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

He stressed that the Iranian nation is aware of the enemy's deception and lies, saying, "We should understand this reality that we should resist because our economic and defense power and honor depend on resistance against enemy threats."

Also, in June, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei rejected the US proposal for negotiations as a "deception", warning that Washington aimed to disarm the Iranian nation.

"The US proposal for talks is a deception and when the enemy has not been able to attain its goal, it proposes talks imagining that the Iranian nation is naïve, and says that the Iranian nation should make progress. Of course, this nation will certainly make progress but without you (the US) and on the condition that you do not approach this nation," Ayatollah Khamenei said, addressing the judiciary officials in Tehran.

He said that the main goal pursued by the US proposal for talks was disarming the Iranian nation and destroying its power components, and added, "If you accept their words in negotiations, the (Iranian) nation will heavily suffer and if you do not accept them, the current political hues and cries, propaganda and pressures will continue."

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to the US instrumental use of human rights to attain its goals, and said Washington cannot speak about human rights as it has killed nearly 300 innocent Iranian passengers on board Flight 655 in 1988 and is collaborating with the Saudis in their crimes against the Yemeni people.

He also blasted the Trump administration as the most hated and villainous government in the world for insulting and raising allegations against the Iranian nation, and said the people in Iran were not taken aback by such behavior by the US and did not withdraw from their goal and causes.

Fars News Agency

