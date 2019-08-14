Iran's Low-grade enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 360 kg

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced Tuesday that the country's low-grade enriched uranium stockpile has exceeded 360 kilograms, Tasnim news agency reported.

"We are currently producing (enriched uranium) at a good capacity, and our stockpile is at least 60 to 70 kilograms more than 300 kg," the limit was set under 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the spokesman for the AEOI, Behrouz Kamalvandi, was quoted as saying.

The Iranian nuclear official said that the stockpile of Iran's low-grade enriched uranium "is growing rapidly."

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018, leaving the fate of the accord in question and precipitating tensions following the re-imposition of sanctions, lifted under the deal, by Washington.

In a reaction to the U.S. move, Iran has started withdrawal from parts of its obligations under the deal in two intervals since May, 2019, one year after U.S. exit from the deal.

Iran has announced the increase of purity of its enriched uranium beyond 3.67 percent, and surpassed low-grade enriched uranium stockpile beyond 300 kg, the limits set in the accord.