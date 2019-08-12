نسخه اصلی
Tehran, Doha to continue coordination on regional issues

Following a crisis in Qatar’s relations with fellow Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, Doha has looked to Iran as a reliable partner in regional issues. During a recent visit to Doha, Iranian foreign minister reiterated Iran’s position in rejecting the foreign interference in the region.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۵۰ 12 August 2019

In this vein, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was on an official visit to Qatar, deplored a recent push by the US to form a maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf and said foreign forces only create insecurity in the region.

Speaking at a meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Doha, Zarif said the responsibility of ensuring the Persian Gulf’s security lies with countries in the region, not foreign forces.

The top diplomat emphasized that Iran has a responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the region. He also said foreign military coalitions have already failed in the region, adding that “alien forces” are only creating insecurity in the region.

Zarif further said Tehran and Doha’s ties are growing in all areas and stressed the need for consultations between the two sides on regional developments.

Qatar's foreign minister, for his part, hailed the special relations between his country and Iran, emphasizing the two neighbors' role in peace and stability in the region.

Iran’s top diplomat also held a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday, during which he emphasized that “Economic terrorism against the Iranian nation is ineffective and has escalated regional insecurity.”

Zarif also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to broadening relations with all neighbors, and hailed Tehran-Doha ties as a good example of Iran’s political interaction with regional states.

The Qatari emir, for his part, stressed the need for close consultations between the two countries on regional and international issues and for joint efforts to settle regional problems. Al Thani also voiced Doha’s readiness to contribute to regional peace and stability.

In a post on his Twitter account at the conclusion of the visit to Qatar, Zarif said, “Back from very productive trip to Qatar. Exchanged ideas with Emir Tamim Bin Hamad and FM MBA (Mohammed bin Abdulrahman) Al Thani on bilateral, regional and global issues.”

“Only regional nations can ensure regional security: #Neighbors First,” the Iranian minister added.

In comments in June, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described enhancement of relations with neighbors, Qatar in particular, as an indispensable part of Tehran’s foreign policy.

