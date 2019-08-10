نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
396بازدید
‍ پ

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterates Iran’s objection to the “deal of century”

Since coming to office two years and a half ago, one of Donald Trump’s top foreign policy priorities has been to realize the so-called “deal of the century” in favor of Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands. Iranian Supreme Leader reiterates the Islamic Republic’s firm stance against the American plot.
کد خبر: ۹۱۷۲۱۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۴۵ 10 August 2019

Tabnak – Since coming to office two years and a half ago, one of Donald Trump’s top foreign policy priorities has been to realize the so-called “deal of the century” in favor of Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands. Iranian Supreme Leader reiterates the Islamic Republic’s firm stance against the American plot.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the "deal of the century" which is to be unveiled by the US is a crime against humanity, urging "everyone" to help defeat it.

"The ploy of the 'deal of the century' which is being plotted by the oppressive America and its treasonous cohorts is a crime against human society, and not just the Palestinian nation," the Leader said Saturday in his annual Hajj message.

"We are inviting everyone to actively participate in defeating the enemy's ploy and deception and believe that with the power and strength from God, this and all other ploys of the imperialist front is doomed to failure vis-a-vis the efforts and faith of the resistance front," he added.

The "deal of the century", a backchannel plan to allegedly reach a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians, is reported to recognize Israeli occupation of Palestine in exchange for economic incentives. The plan has widely been rejected by the Palestinians.

Ayatollah Khamenei described Palestine as one of the most important issues of the Muslim world regardless of their sect, race, and language.

“The greatest injustice of the recent centuries has happened in Palestine. In this painful drama, all that a nation had—their land, homes, farms, belongings, dignity, and identity— has been confiscated," the Leader said.

“This nation, with God’s assistance, has not surrendered to defeat and has not given up and today, they are fighting evermore passionately and braver than yesterday, but the ultimate outcome requires assistance from all Muslims.”

Ayatollah Khamenei's message came as millions of Muslims poured onto the plain southeast of the holy city of Mecca to mark the Day of Arafat on the second day of the annual Hajj congregation.

The Leader said the pilgrimage presents an opportunity for oppressed Muslim nations to “spread awareness” and denounce oppression and the rule of “arrogant world powers”.

Every year, the Leader issues a message on the occasion, giving guidelines on the need to uphold the rite of Bara'ah or the "disavowal of the infidels" and unite Muslims around the key messages of Islam.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran ayatollah khamenei palestine israel
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
روز عرفه رادار فلق دعای عرفه شمس الدین وهابی معامله قرن سید جواد سلیمانی منصور هادی آغاز قیام امام حسین حوزه های انتخابیه چهارمحال و بختیاری
آخرین اخبار

دوست نزدیک ترامپ در زندان خودکشی کرد

ابراز نگرانی سرلشکر باقری درباره تحولات اخیر کشمیر

واکنش شهرداری به حذف «شهید» از برخی تابلو‌ها

تیم دوم والیبال ایران، مکزیک را برد، فردا جدال سرنوشت درخانه روس ها

ظریف: فشار‌ آمریکا به دلیل قدرت ایران است نه ضعف

حمله مسلحانه به مسجدی در پایتخت نروژ

الزامی شدن کارت سوخت ۲ روز به تعویق افتاد

نرخ رسمی یورو افزایش و پوند کاهش یافت

قیمت‌های پایانی طلا و سکه در اولین روز هفته/ سیگنال افزایشی نرخ جهانی طلا به بازار تهران نرسید/ حباب سکه ۱۰۰ هزار تومان

دستورکار جدی امارات متحده عربی برای تجزیه یمن!

احتمال معرفی یک زن برای سکانداری وزارت آموزش و پرورش/اظهارات معاون روحانی درباره زدوبند‌های انتخاباتی/چون لاریجانی و مطهری در لیست امید بودند باید برای اصلاح طلبان سینه بزنند؟

مصرف لبنیات سنتی عامل ابتلا به تب مالت در یزد

ماجرای درگیری در پادگان نیروی هوایی محمود آباد

مترو جای ترویج فرهنگ غربی نیست

حسرت امکانات خارج را نخوریم

وب گردی

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اختلال در موتور جستجوى گوگل

قیمت روز خودروهای داخلی

دوره مطالعاتی آثار و اندیشه امام موسی صدر(دکتر اسماعیلی)

استخراج بیت‌کوین چقدر برق مصرف می‌کند؟

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

تور اروپا

Iran travel

تاریخچه روابط تجاری ایران و امارات

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

کنترل قیمت کالاها در بازار با یک اپلیکیشن

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

عاقبت تلخ «خلیل عقاب»؛ پهلوان ۹۵ ساله
وداع کارکنان سایپا با آخرین سراتوی مونتاژی
افشاگری جنجالی بدنساز معروف درباره فوتبالیست‌ها!/سوداگری در مسکن چند برابر ارز سود داد؟/هشدار درباره ورود پول‌های کثیف به کمپین‌های انتخاباتی
محسن رضایی، لاریجانی و شمخانی در حج
کوهی که ژاپن از جهانیان پنهان کرد
فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی
بازیگر معروف با چهره استتارشده سرمزار شهدا می‌رود
دلجویی مردم نشتارود از گردشگر آلمانی
دادستان کل کشور: فیفا چه کار به ورزشگاه رفتن زنان دارد؟/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: زنان بنا بر احتیاط نباید در نقطه خاصی از سکوها بنشینند
ادامه درگیری‌های شدید بین نیرو‌های وابسته به امارات و عربستان/ترامپ: کسی حق مذاکره با ایران به نمایندگی از آمریکا را ندارد/تماس تلفنی پامپئو با بن سلمان درباره ایران/مخالفت قاطع دمشق با توافق آمریکا و ترکیه در ایجاد منطقه امن
چه کشور‌هایی به طرح آمریکا برای ائتلاف نظامی در خلیج فارس پیوسته اند؟!
حمله شدید رییس الاهلی به برانکو بعداز شکست
پرجمعیت ترین پایتخت جهان، بدون دود و ترافیک
اقدام دیوانه وار راننده خودروی شاسی بلند
روایت خلبان زن ایرانی از واکنش مسافران

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۳۹ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره صدور گواهینامه موتور برای زنان چیست؟  (۳۳۶ نظر)

فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی  (۲۷۵ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

تکذیب ائتلاف قالیباف با احمدی نژاد/غرویان: موتورسواری زنان، منع شرعی و قانونی ندارد/حداد عادل: نارضایتی کنونی جامعه برای جریان اسلامگرا در انتخابات پیش ‌روی یک فرصت است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی  (۱۵۴ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

افشاگری جنجالی بدنساز معروف درباره فوتبالیست‌ها!/سوداگری در مسکن چند برابر ارز سود داد؟/هشدار درباره ورود پول‌های کثیف به کمپین‌های انتخاباتی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

وزیر خارجه، نماینده کل ملت ایران است / وزیر امروز خارجه ما، یک مجتهد سیاسی است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)