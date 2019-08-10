Ayatollah Khamenei reiterates Iran’s objection to the “deal of century”

Since coming to office two years and a half ago, one of Donald Trump’s top foreign policy priorities has been to realize the so-called “deal of the century” in favor of Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands. Iranian Supreme Leader reiterates the Islamic Republic’s firm stance against the American plot.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the "deal of the century" which is to be unveiled by the US is a crime against humanity, urging "everyone" to help defeat it.

"The ploy of the 'deal of the century' which is being plotted by the oppressive America and its treasonous cohorts is a crime against human society, and not just the Palestinian nation," the Leader said Saturday in his annual Hajj message.

"We are inviting everyone to actively participate in defeating the enemy's ploy and deception and believe that with the power and strength from God, this and all other ploys of the imperialist front is doomed to failure vis-a-vis the efforts and faith of the resistance front," he added.

The "deal of the century", a backchannel plan to allegedly reach a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians, is reported to recognize Israeli occupation of Palestine in exchange for economic incentives. The plan has widely been rejected by the Palestinians.

Ayatollah Khamenei described Palestine as one of the most important issues of the Muslim world regardless of their sect, race, and language.

“The greatest injustice of the recent centuries has happened in Palestine. In this painful drama, all that a nation had—their land, homes, farms, belongings, dignity, and identity— has been confiscated," the Leader said.

“This nation, with God’s assistance, has not surrendered to defeat and has not given up and today, they are fighting evermore passionately and braver than yesterday, but the ultimate outcome requires assistance from all Muslims.”

Ayatollah Khamenei's message came as millions of Muslims poured onto the plain southeast of the holy city of Mecca to mark the Day of Arafat on the second day of the annual Hajj congregation.

The Leader said the pilgrimage presents an opportunity for oppressed Muslim nations to “spread awareness” and denounce oppression and the rule of “arrogant world powers”.

Every year, the Leader issues a message on the occasion, giving guidelines on the need to uphold the rite of Bara'ah or the "disavowal of the infidels" and unite Muslims around the key messages of Islam.