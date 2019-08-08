Border Security Red Line for Iran: VP

Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said nobody could violate the country’s border, warning against a crushing response that aggressors have to receive from the Islamic Republic.

“One of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s policies and red lines is protection of the country’s border, in such a way that nobody is permitted to violate the country’s border,” Jahangiri said in comments in the city of Mashhad on Thursday.

He also noted that Iran’s decisive reaction to border violation has been already shown, when a big power like the US violated the Iranian airspace and received a harsh response from the Iranian Armed Forces.

In June, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force’s air defense unit shot down a US spy drone that had violated the Iranian territorial airspace in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The intruding drone was shot by Iran’s homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

Tasnim News Agency