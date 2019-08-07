نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
250بازدید
‍ پ

Australia issues travel warning to Hong Kong as 'unpredictable' protests enter into their ninth week

Australia on Wednesday local time issued a travel warning for Hong Kong, saying that protests had become "unpredictable" and posed a threat to tourists.
کد خبر: ۹۱۶۵۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۲ 07 August 2019

Australia on Wednesday local time issued a travel warning for Hong Kong, saying that protests had become "unpredictable" and posed a threat to tourists.

"We have raised our advice level for Hong Kong: we now recommend you 'exercise a high degree of caution,'" the government said on its Smart Traveller website. "Protests have become more unpredictable and are expected to continue."

The site urged tourists to avoid large public gatherings and warned of violent confrontation between protesters, police, and criminally-linked individuals.

What initially started as a protest of against a proposed bill that would allow for the extradition of Hong Kong residents to mainland China for trial has ballooned into a fight to uphold democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory that has raged on for over two months.

The warning comes amid large-scale protests that rocked Hong Kong throughout the weekend, several of which turned violent. Organized peaceful protests soon gave way to clashes between offshoot protest groups and police, resulting in damages to police stations and the arrests of at least 44 individuals on Sunday.

On Monday, a massive citywide strike organized by the pro-democracy movement brought Hong Kong to a standstill, with businesses shuttered, roads empty, and over 100 flight cancellations at the city's airport.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam held a press conference on Monday evening where she remained resolute in the face of calls for her to step down.

"I don't think at this point in time, resignation of myself or some of my colleagues would provide a better solution," she told media.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
australia hong kong travel warning
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عباس بابایی مناسک حج حوزه های انتخابیه ایلام شیخ زکزاکی سامانه رصد قیمت کراسنویارسک نفرات برتر آزمون سراسری ۹۸ بمباران اتمی هیروشیما و ناکازاکی
آخرین اخبار

طرح ۲۸ نماینده کنگره آمریکا برای جلوگیری از جنگ علیه ایران/افشای طرح بن‌سلمان برای براندازی دولت اردوغان/سفر وزیرخارجه اسرائیل به امارات/گزارش دبیرکل سازمان ملل درباره دارایی ۳۰۰ میلیون دلاری داعش

آخرین وضعیت سکوی شماره ۹ پارس جنوبی

وب گردی

دوره مطالعاتی آثار و اندیشه امام موسی صدر(دکتر اسماعیلی)

استخراج بیت‌کوین چقدر برق مصرف می‌کند؟

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

تور اروپا

Iran travel

تاریخچه روابط تجاری ایران و امارات

کنترل قیمت کالاها در بازار با یک اپلیکیشن

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

مجازات تجاوز جنسی در ایران چیست؟
انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی
اسرائیل پادزهر S-۳۰۰ را یافته است / بی فایدگی سامانه روسی در سوریه؟
حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد
بازیگر شبکه جم بی سر و صدا به ایران برگشت
درآمد بهنوش بختیاری و رامبد جوان از ایستاگرام
نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند
تعجب خانم بازیگر با دیدن عکسش در لندن!
سرنوشت دردناک دختر حاکم دوبی
با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!
تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم
نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند
تماس‌های محرمانه عربستان و امارات با ایران/ سفر هیأت آمریکایی به ترکیه و اعزام کماندو‌ها به مرز/ افزایش اختلافات بین امارات و دولت مستعفی یمن/ پرواز دوباره رپتور‌های نیروی هوایی آمریکا بر فراز سوریه
پرواز موفق «شکارچی» فراصوت جدید روسیه
معاون قوه قضائیه: صدور گواهینامه موتور برای غیرمردان جایز نیست/سازمان لیگ: هیچ الزامی برای ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها در لیگ برتر نداریم

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۲۸ نظر)

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۲۲ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۵۳ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۷۵ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی  (۱۵۴ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

وزیر خارجه، نماینده کل ملت ایران است / وزیر امروز خارجه ما، یک مجتهد سیاسی است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری  (۱۰۸ نظر)

حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد  (۱۰۴ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)