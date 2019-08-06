نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
429بازدید
‍ پ

China again urges US side to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday once again urged the United States (US) side to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, stressing that no one should underestimate China's firm resolve to implement the "one country, two systems" principle and safeguard prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, Xinhua news agency reported.
کد خبر: ۹۱۶۲۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۵ 06 August 2019

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday once again urged the United States (US) side to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, stressing that no one should underestimate China's firm resolve to implement the "one country, two systems" principle and safeguard prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, Xinhua news agency reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comments when responded to a letter from some US lawmakers Friday, in which they urged the US government not to help the "repression" of Hong Kong's "peaceful demonstrations" and rejected the idea of defining those demonstrations as "riots."

"The relevant US individuals are calling black white with ill intentions. We firmly oppose that," said Hua.

Hua said the violent radicals in Hong Kong smashed their way into the Legislative Building and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) with iron sticks. They wantonly vandalized public facilities, obstructed public traffic and illegally stored dangerous goods and offensive weapons. They attacked the police in lethal means, beat them and even bit their fingers off. They tarnished the national emblem and national flag.

“Those scenes have been witnessed by people around the world. How on earth do those individuals in the United States call them "peaceful demonstrations" Hua asked.

"All people with conscience will agree those violent behaviors have already crossed the bottom line of any civilised society. They have crossed the line of peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression. They have gravely trampled on Hong Kong's rule of law, threatened local people's safety and property and violated the bottom line of 'one country, two systems' principle.Such things simply cannot be tolerated," Hua said.

She said the US side doesn't mention at all and has turned a blind eye to the power abuse and violent law enforcement of police at home. But at the same time, it blatantly criticised or even tried to smear the professional, civilised and constrained law enforcement of Hong Kong police.

"This will only help the world see how arrogant, biased, hypocritical, ruthless, selfish and bossy the US side is. Is rampant violence and collapse of rule of law something the US side calls "human rights and freedom" Hua asked.

Hua also urged the US side to stop conniving at violent criminals, and undermining the administering by the government of the HKSAR in accordance with law and interfering in Hong Kong affairs.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china hong kong usa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ادغام بانک ها حسن آیت محمد جواد ظریف گچساران چرام رژیم حقوقی دریای خزر رمز ارز حوزه های انتخابیه البرز شیخ زکزاکی
آخرین اخبار

ونزوئلا کلا تحریم شد!

فراخوان صهیونیست‌ها برای تعرض به مسجد الاقصی

کنايه اوباما به ترامپ

جانشین موگرینی انتخاب شد

رکورد پیاز با ۵۱۵ درصد گرانی

توقیف بیش از ۶۰۰ دستگاه استخراج ارز در شهرقدس

قرعه‌کشی پلی‌آف لیگ قهرمانان اروپا انجام شد

تلاش دیدنی خانواده لرستانی برای نجات گربه

راه‌اندازی بازار متشکل ارزی فعلا به تعویق افتاد/ چین واردات محصولات کشاورزی از آمریکا را متوقف می‌کند/ دلیل اصلی ۱۰۰ دلاری نشدن طلای سیاه/ واکنش سازمان حمایت به گرانی مرغ

تسلیت ظریف به دبیر مجمع تشخیص مصلحت

تربیت معلمان ویژه برای «مدارس تیزهوشان»

افزایش تصادفات شبانه در پایتخت

سپاهان: مصلح از یک تیم بزرگ به یک‌تیم بزرگتر آمد!

۵ شرط برای برقرار ماندن یارانه نقدی

خبر خوش برای کارگران ساختمانی

وب گردی

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

تور اروپا

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اگر قصد «ضامن شدن و ضمانت کردن» دارید به این نکات توجه کنید
مجازات تجاوز جنسی در ایران چیست؟
پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف
محسن رضایی عزادار شد
پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال
انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی
نخستین موضع رسمی امارات پس از چرخش به سوی ایران/نشست وزرای خارجه عراق، اردن و مصر در بغداد/ ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به سمت مرزهای سوریه/ تلاش اسرائیل برای ممانعت از فروش اف-۳۵ آمریکا به ترکیه
درآمد بهنوش بختیاری و رامبد جوان از ایستاگرام
عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری
نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند
فراری دادن مهمان روی آنتن زنده شبکه ۵
با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!
سرنوشت دردناک دختر حاکم دوبی
هشت سنت غلط ازدواج از نگاه رهبر انقلاب
تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۲۲ نظر)

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۲۱ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۲۲ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۴۲ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۳۹ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری  (۱۰۳ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۰۲ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آمریکا ظریف را در فهرست تحریم ها قرار داد  (۹۹ نظر)