Erdogan: Turkey Will Carry Out a Military Operation in Syria

Turkey will carry out a military operation in a Kurdish-controlled area east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Erdogan also said that both Russia and the United States have been notified of the operation.

Reuters notes that Turkey is beginning to lose patience over Washington, which has negotiated with Ankara to establish a security zone in northeast Syria, according to Reuters and BTA.

After US President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw US forces from Northern Syria last year, the two NATO allies have agreed to create a security zone inside Syria, along its northeast border with Turkey, to be cleared by UN fighters.

The UN was Washington's main land ally in Syria during the fight against the Islamic State, but Turkey sees them as a terrorist organization. Ankara says the US has blocked the process of establishing a security zone.

The operation, which would be the third Turkish intervention in Syria in three years, was announced by Erdogan earlier this year but was subsequently postponed.