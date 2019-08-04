نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
207بازدید
‍ پ

UAE, Saudi Arabia Prefer Diplomacy Over Confrontation With Iran, Says Emirati Minister

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia prefer a political approach to their problems with Iran.
کد خبر: ۹۱۵۸۹۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۱:۰۵ 04 August 2019

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia prefer a political approach to their problems with Iran.

Emphasizing continued cooperation between the two Arab countries, Gargash tweeted on August 2 that the two states believe in a political approach rather than confrontation with Iran.

Meanwhile, the UAE official accused Qatar of trying to take political advantage of the meeting between Iranian and UAE coast guard officials which took place on July 30.

Previously, some regional media reported a change in UAE's position regarding Iran. The Anadolu news agency in Turkey had also reported that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of of Dubai has called for a change in the UAE's policy vis-a-vis Iran.

Iran's official news agency IRNA reported that a delegation from the United Arab Emirates Coast Guard met with Iranian counterparts to discuss border security, illegal crossings, fishing rights, and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting between Iran and the UAE coast guard officials was interpreted by some as a sign of change in UAE's policy toward Iran.

The situation in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz has been extremely volatile during recent weeks as Iran has threatened shipping security and downed a U.S. drone in response to U.S. sanctions on its oil exports and international banking.

In another development, while reports from Iran and the rest of the region said the UAE has withdrawn from the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels in Yemen, Gargash said developments regarding UAE forces' move from Yemen have taken place in coordination with Saudi Arabia.

The UAE as part of the coalition has moved out a large part of its forces from Yemen in late June, giving rise to speculations about its withdrawal from the Saudi-led coalition.

Dubai, one of Iran's leading trading partners in the region and a major hub for exports to Iran has suffered losses as a result of U.S. sanctions on Iran. According to a Reuters report, things have been changing in Dubai's Murshid Bazaar, once frequented by Iranian businessmen. Businesses have closed and properties are up for rent after Iranians abandoned the market.

Also the insecurity in the Persian Gulf as a result of tensions between Iran and the United States have affected business. Four of the alleged Iranian attacks on oil tankers have taken place off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

In the meantime, a policy shift about Iran may have taken place in a wider scale in the region. Saudi Arabia, Iran's vocal critic and arch rival in the region has been mysteriously silent about Tehran during the past month.

During the same period, some Iranian officials including Foreign Minister Zarif have expressed readiness for a rapprochement with Riyadh.

Reuters quoted Zarif as having said on Wednesday July 31 that " Iran is prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia is also ready."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran uae saudi arabia diplomacy
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فردین فرمند شورای نگهبان احسان دلاویز اصغر قندچی هادی رضوی کوهمره‌سرخی شیراز روند تهیه کارت سوخت
آخرین اخبار

درآمدزایی هیات فوتبال از خبرنگاران ورزشی قبل از آی‌دی کارت!

تجمع معلمان حق‌التدریس مقابل وزارت آموزش‌وپرورش

وب گردی

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

تور اروپا

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

Iran travel

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

اگر قصد «ضامن شدن و ضمانت کردن» دارید به این نکات توجه کنید
ممنوعیت استفاده از سیخ کباب آلومینیومی
روایت فرمانده انگلیسی از مواجهه با نیروهای ایرانی در خلیج‌فارس/خشم عربستان از چرخش امارات به سمت ایران/ ادعای آمریکا در مورد کشته شدن «حمزه بن لادن»/ ابراز خرسندی امارات از نشست‌های امنیتی با ایران
کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه
تصویری از کاهش وزن جواد خیابانی
پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال
محسن رضایی عزادار شد
حمله سعودی‌ها به امارات به خاطر یمن و ایران/موافقت مشروط دولت سوریه با آتش‌بس در ادلب/ حمله موشکی اسرائیل به القنیطره سوریه/ واکنش اتحادیه اروپا به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا
پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف
ماجرای تلفن مخصوص چاوز برای سفرای ایران/ادعایی درباره دیدار احمدی‌نژاد و قالیباف/احتمال مخالفت مجلس با حذف ۴ صفر /کنایه ذوالنوری به بهانه تحریم ظریف، به موافقان مذاکره /نامه یک دبستانی ساعت شروع مدرسه را تغییر می‌دهد؟
نخستین موضع رسمی امارات پس از چرخش به سوی ایران/نشست وزرای خارجه عراق، اردن و مصر در بغداد/ ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به سمت مرزهای سوریه/ تلاش اسرائیل برای ممانعت از فروش اف-۳۵ آمریکا به ترکیه
عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری
فراری دادن مهمان روی آنتن زنده شبکه ۵
عوامل سریال «شهرزاد» دستمزدشان را پس نمی‌دهند!
هشت سنت غلط ازدواج از نگاه رهبر انقلاب

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۴۵۶ نظر)

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۱۶ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۲۰۳ نظر)

آقای احمدی نژاد، مردم دیگر فریب شعارهای پوپولیستی را نمی‌خورند!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

برخورد متفاوت پلیس دو کشور با فرد شرور و شکست پلیس ایران!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۳۹ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۳۴ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

با ۲۰ شرکتی که یک میلیارد یورو ارز دولتی در آن‌ها گم شده است، بیشتر آشنا شوید!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آمریکا ظریف را در فهرست تحریم ها قرار داد  (۹۹ نظر)